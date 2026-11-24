Washington Commanders finalize thier roster for Monday night against Cincinnati, with Treylon Burks cleared and Jacory Croskey-Merritt activated from IR, while Rachaad White remains a question maRk with a heel injury.

Pre-Game Injury Status for Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are preparing for their highly anticipated Monday night matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals , with the squad navigating a complex injury landscape just days before kickoff. initial reports from Thursday practice suggested a relatively healthy squad, though the situation evolved significantly as the week progressed. The most notable development concerns wide receiver Treylon Burks , who missed Friday's practice session due to a foot injury. While it remains unclear whether this is a new ailment or a recurrence of an issue that sidelined him during Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams, Burks has since returned to full participation. His availability is critical for the Commanders' offense, as he has emerged as a key component of the passing game following the season-ending knee injury sustained by veteran Terry McLaurin in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Burks has shown promising stats over his recent appearances, recording fourteen receptions on twenty-four targets for two hundred sixty yards and two touchdowns over his last six outings. His status as the primary WR3 has become increasingly important given the teams receiving corps adjustments. Fortunately for Washington, Burks was able to shed any injury designation after participating fully in Saturday's practice, ensuring he will be active and cleared to play against Cincinnati. This positive development allows the coaching staff to rely on a more complete offensive weapon as they look to maintain momentum in thier current stretch of games.

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Key Roster Moves and Returnees

Another significant storyline surrounding the Commanders involves the status of linebacker Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who has officially been activated from the injured reserve list. Croskey-Merritt, who had been dealing with a groin injury, has practiced twice since his practice window opened, showing full participation in both sessions. This consistent engagement suggests he is in excellent physical condition and poised to contribute immediately. Although he was initially listed as questionable on the injury report, the squad has moved to remove him from the list entirely, confirmIng his availability for Monday night. This activation adds much-needed depth to the linebacker corps and provides flexibility for the defensive coaching staff as they prepare to face a potent Bengals offense.

In addition to Croskey-Merritt, other key players have returned to full activity. Center Lucas Patrick,who had been managing a concussion, participated fully for a second consecutive day, signaling his readiness to return to the lineup. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs also returned to full practice duties on Friday after receiving rest as part of a veteran management strategy. these returns bolster the Commanders' depth across multiple positions,providing the team with more options and resilience as they enter a crucial divisional contest. The positive health trends for these veteran leaders offer a reassuring sign for Washington fans and analysts alike.

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Concerns Surrounding Running Back Health

Despite the positive news for several players, concerns remain regarding the health of running back Rachaad White. White was listed as limited during Friday's practice due to a heel injury, raising eyebrows among observers and analysts. The timing of the injury, occurring during practice, suggests a potential new issue rather than a lingering problem from previous games. Reports indicate that White wasn't spotted during the opening portion of Saturdays practice session,which further fuels speculation about his availability. yet, conflicting reports suggest he is trending toward being available for the game, with some sources indicating he is expected to play despite the earlier limitations.

The status of White's heel injury is particularly tricky to monitor since the Commanders have not issued a definitive ruling on his participation. Typically,players with such designations are listed as questionable until a final decision is made. the fact that he wasnt fully visible during Saturday's sessions adds an element of uncertainty. The Commanders' offense relies heavily on its running game to balance the attack, and having White at full strength would be ideal. However, even if he is limited, his presence on the field could still disrupt the Bengals' defensive schemes. Fans and coaches alike will be watching closely to see how much workload is assigned to him on Monday night.

Strategic Implications for Monday Night Football

As the Commanders finalize their roster for Monday night, the squad is positioned with a mix of returning veterans and newly activated players. The activation of Jacory Croskey-Merritt and the return of Stefon Diggs and Lucas Patrick provide significant boosts to both sides of the ball. meanwhile, Treylon Burks' full clearance from his foot injury ensures that the wide receiver position is as strong as it has been all season. The only lingering question mark revolves around Rachaad White's heel, which could impact the running games effectiveness. The Commanders must adapt their offensive strategy based on his final status, potentially leaning more on the passing game if White is limited.

The defense, strengthened by Croskey-Merritt's return, will face the challenge of containing the Bengals' dynamic offense. With Sonny Styles also noted for his processing power and ability to disrupt opposing plays, the linebacker group looks formidable. The overall health of the Commanders appears to be improving at the right time, allowing for a more balanced approach in their game plan. As the clock ticks down to kickoff, all eyes will be on the official injury report released on Monday afternoon, which will provide the final confirmation on player availability. The Commanders are preparing for a tough contest and their ability to manage these injury concerns will likely play a pivotal role in the outcome of the game against Cincinnati.