Commanders-Giants Weather Forecast: Will Rain Clear Before Kickoff?

Rain chances are highest before Commanders-Giants, but stay elevated at kickoff. See the hourly rain, temperature, and wind forecast for MetLife Stadium.

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels drops back to pass during the first quarter against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectvisit the New York Giants on Thursday, Nov. 12, at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET, and fans heading to East Rutherford should plan for rain before the game and falling temperatures throughout the night. National Weather Service’s hourly forecast for East Rutherford shows a 99% chance of rain at 3 p.m. and 74% at 8 p.m., the closest hourly reading to the 8:15 p.m. kickoff.

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It stays at 74% through 11 p.m. The temperature is forecast to be 51 degrees at 8 p.m., with a northeast wind around 10 mph and gusts to 20 mph, then 47 degrees at 11 p.m. Forecast updated Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 1:27 p.m. EST. All times are Eastern. The 8 p.m. reading is the closest hourly forecast to kickoff at 8:15 p.m.; rain chance does not measure how hard it will rain.

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With gusts around 20 mph, watch the kickers in warmups to see how the wind behaves at each end of the field.lists parking lots opening at 3:15 p.m. and gates opening at 6:15 p.m. The nearest hourly forecast has a 99% chance of rain and 57 degrees at 3 p.m., then a 71% chance and 54 degrees at 6 p.m. If you're going, bring a rain jacket, shoes that can get wet, and a layer for later. The temperature could be down to 47 degrees by 11 p.m., with a wind chill near 42.

PHILIP HUGHES Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.com