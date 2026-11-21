Chase Brown leads NFL running backs with 47 catches. Washington must account for him underneath while Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins occupy the secondary.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown scores a touchdown over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2nd quarter of Sunday Night Football at Paycor Stadium on Nov. 15, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectBrown ranks third on the Bengals in receptions, behind Chase and Higgins. His 47 catches have produced 246 yards and two touchdowns, an average of 5.2 yards per reception. He alsowith 441 rushing yards. Washington has to account for him whether Burrow hands him the ball or drops back to pass.

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, “When people devote too many resources to stopping the guys on the outside, Chase can beat you in a lot of different ways. ” Brown caught eight passes for 39 yards and two touchdowns against Pittsburgh. While the two touchdown catches were only two and four yards, he helped finish drives without needing a large receiving-yardage total.and Frankie Luvu.

They have to see Brown coming out of the backfield while keeping track of the routes crossing in front of them. Commanders defensive coordinatorability to make one cut and take a play the distance. He wants Washington taking good angles and getting help to the ball, so one missed tackle does not turn a short gain into a big one.

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With Chase and Higgins drawing help downfield, Washington’s underneath defenders have to find Brown quickly and keep a short catch from becoming a bigger gain. A four-yard catch on first-and-10 leaves Cincinnati at second-and-6. Give him those same four yards on third-and-3, and Burrow gets a fresh set of downs. Inside the 5, there may be no time for a second defender to clean up a missed tackle.

When Burrow goes to Brown underneath Monday night, watch where the Commanders get him down. Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.com