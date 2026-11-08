Commanders’ Depleted Receiving Corps Catches a Break Against Rams

Trent McDuffie is out, leaving the Rams down two starting cornerbacks. Jer’Zhan Newton and Myles Garrett are active. See both Week 9 inactive lists.

Nov 1, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecthave only two available wide receivers who have caught a pass for them this season: Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams.

Neither will have to face Trent McDuffie on Sunday. The Rams cornerback is inactive with a back injury, leaving Los Angeles down two starters at the position after Jer’Zhan Newton is active for his season debut. The defensive tackle missed Washington’s first seven games with a pectoral injury, practiced fully all week, and waswith a foot injury. Washington placed Dyami Brown on injured reserve Saturday with a calf injury and elevated Jaden Bradley from the practice squad.

Also read Myles Garrett to return for Rams vs Commanders after knee surgery

Bradley is active, giving the Commanders depth at receiver, now that Terry McLaurin is also on injured reserve.available for the first time since Week 1. Safety Kam Curl and tight end Colby Parkinson are also active after being listed as questionable Friday. Tight end Terrance Ferguson remains on injured reserve. Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams.

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A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.com