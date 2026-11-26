Amik Robertson’s ankle puts Washington’s cornerback rotation back in focus. See how the secondary handled his absence and who else is on the Week 12 report.

Washington Commanders cornerback Amik Robertson celebrates after a play during a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Nov 12, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect, and while it lists several players, only three carry serious weight right now. Cornerback Amik Robertson was listed as an estimated nonparticipant Wednesday with an injured ankle; receiver Treylon Burks and defensive lineman Charles Omenihu were limited, while Stefon Diggs was listed as a nonparticipant for personal reasons.. With him out, Rasul Douglas and Trey Amos played all 58 defensive snaps. Fabian Moreau played 10, and Mike Sainristil got four.

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Thursday’s report will tell us whether Robertson is any closer to playing Sunday. Jayden Daniels’ left hand appeared on the report alongside his left elbow, but he was listed as full. Head coach Dan Quinn said Daniels banged up his non-throwing hand on a scramble against Cincinnati and had some swelling. Quinn said Tuesday that “ Burks played 49 offensive snaps Monday, and Omenihu played 31 on defense before appearing on this report with a rib issue.