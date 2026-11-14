Commanders’ Ben Sinnott Had a Career Night on Fewer Snaps. Will the Targets Keep Coming?

Ben Sinnott caught all four of his targets for 42 yards and a touchdown against the Giants. Will the Commanders keep throwing his way?

Nov 12, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. Used mainly as a blocker over his first two seasons, he hasn't had the chance to showcase the skill set he displayed while at Kansas State. He entered Thursday night's game against New York with one catch for six yards this season. He finished the game with, setting single-game career highs in catches and yards.

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The interesting thing is Sinnott did that on 24 offensive snaps, two fewer than he played against the Rams four days earlier. against Los Angeles and was not targeted. The question I've been asking myself since: Why did Jayden Daniels look his way four times Thursday after Washington had barely thrown to him all season? According to, Sinnott ran eight routes against the Rams and nine against the Giants.

Before Thursday, he’d drawn two targets on 66 routes all season. Sinnott caught a five-yard pass with 11:53 left in the second quarter. Chig Okonkwo was listed as questionable to return with a back injury at 10:23, then returned early in the third quarter. Sinnott got 37 of his 42 yards on two drives that put Washington ahead.

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Late in the first half, he caught a short pass on second-and-eight and hurdled a defender on his way to a 12-yard gain that brought Washington to the Giants’ 15. Sinnott caught Daniels’ one-yard touchdown pass in traffic on third-and-goal. Washington went into halftime up 10-7. The Giants took a 14-10 lead in the third quarter.

On the first play of Washington’s next drive, Daniels hit Sinnott for 24 yards. Antonio Williams finished the drive with a 31-yard touchdown. Despite the back injury, Okonkwo still played 41 snaps and made four catches for 24 yards. John Bates played 28 snaps, while Colson Yankoff was inactive with a knee injury.

Sinnott caught two passes while Okonkwo was out, including the touchdown. His longest catch came after Okonkwo returned.

"I got the opportunities tonight,"Nov 12, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott leaps over New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock during the first half against at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectIt's good to see the offense finally shine a light on Sinnott; it's that much harder to defend when you can't just assume he's on the field as a blocker.

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In two-tight-end packages, Commanders offensive coordinator David Blough should give Sinnott a few defined passing-game opportunities on early downs and near the goal line. Blough should continue his approach of, but should also look to take advantage of Sinnott's receiving and after-the-catch ability that, until Thursday night, was going to waste. If Okonkwo is back to his usual workload against Cincinnati, I’ll be watching the snaps he shares with Sinnott.

When Washington needs a first down and both tight ends are out there, does Daniels go back to Sinnott? Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.com