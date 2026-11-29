The NFL fined Dax Hill for an unflagged hip-drop tackle on Commanders rookie Antonio Williams. See the play and what the missed call meant for Washington.

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams is hip-drop tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill wasn’t flagged when he tackled Commanders receiver Antonio Williams on Monday night. Five days later, theWashington trailed 17-13 with 13:54 left in the fourth quarter. On second-and-10 from the Bengals’ 40, Jayden Daniels found Williams over the middle for 20 yards. Hill brought him down at the 20, and the Commanders lined up there for the next snap.

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The catch counted. No flag came out.. Williams had already moved the chains, so the first down wasn’t what Washington missed. The penalty would have been half the distance from Cincinnati’s 20, putting the Commanders at the 10-yard line.