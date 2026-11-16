Commanders and Cowboys Are Both Two Games Back. Why Is Dallas Still Second?

After Dallas’s 46–40 loss, the Cowboys and Commanders are both two games behind New York. Winning percentage keeps Washington third as Week 11 approaches.

Nov 12, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive line Shelby Harris takes down Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels during the second half at MetLife Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, giving Washington the equivalent of 3.5 wins in nine games. That’s a .389 winning percentage. Dallas has four wins in 10 games, or .400. There’s no head-to-head tiebreaker to apply; the Cowboys are still ahead.

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Dallas began Sunday a half-game closer to first-place New York than Washington. Now both teams are two games back. That’s the ground the Dallas hosts Tennessee next Sunday, November 22, at 1 p.m. ET. Washington won’t face Cincinnati until Monday night.

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If the Cowboys lose, they’ll fall to 4–7 , and the Commanders will move into second place before taking the field. They would still have to keep it. A loss to the Bengals in that scenario would drop Washington to 3–6–1 and put Dallas back ahead. And if both teams win next week, the Cowboys would remain second by an even thinner margin: .455 to .450.

Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.com