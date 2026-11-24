Jayden Daniels connected with rookie Antonio Williams on two long passes to set up Drew Stevens' 26-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the Washington Commanders to a 22-20 upset over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Jayden Daniels connected with rookie Antonio Williams on two long pass plays, moving the Commanders 64 yards in 34 seconds to set up Drew Stevens' 26-yard field goal as time expired, and the Washington Commanders stunned Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 22-20 on Monday night at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md.

After Evan McPherson put the Bengals ahead 20-19 on a 56-yard field goal, Washington got the ball back with 39 seconds left and no timeouts. Daniels hit Williams over the middle for 22 yards, spiked the ball, then found him again for a 42-yard catch-and-run to the Cincinnati 8. The quarterback spiked it with 5 seconds left and Stevens did the rest.

Also read Commanders Injury Report Update Ahead of Monday Night Bengals Game

Commanders Maintain NFC East Race

Daniels finished with 283 yards passing, Williams had nine catches for 122 yards, and Stevens was 5 for 5 on field goals as Washington (4-5-1) remained in the NFC East race, two games behind the division-leading New York Giants. The Commanders shocked the Giants on the road in a Thursday Night Football thriller last week, and now hold the tiebreaker due to the Week 10 win.

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Burrow threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns for AFC North-leading Cincinnati (7-3), but the Commanders largely held in check a Bengals team that had won five straight, scoring 31 points or more each time. Washington's defense forced Burrow to settle for checkdowns all night. The dangerous Bengals receiving duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combined for just seven catches for 74 yards.

Washington coach Dan Quinn made another questionable late-game decision when he sent Stevens out on fourth-and-1 to kick a 41-yard field goal with 2:26 left for a 19-17 lead. That left plenty of time for Burrow, who found Mike Gesicki for a 32-yard completion to move the Bengals into field goal range. A sack pushed the Bengals back, but McPherson nailed the long kick with 46 seconds remaining.

Game Opens Up in Second Half

The game got off to a slow start in rainy conditions but opened up in the second half as the teams traded scores throughout the third quarter. Burrow's 4-yard touchdown pass to Colbie Young put the Bengals ahead 17-10, and the Commanders rallied with three field goals by Stevens. There was an unexpected stoppage early in the third when the stadium lights went out with the Commanders in the red zone.

After a delay that lasted about four minutes, Stevens converted from 36 yards to tie the game at 10-all. Washington held Cincinnati to three points on its first four drives before Higgins' 31-yard touchdown catch that made it 10-0. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, activated off injured reserve earlier Monday, scored on a 1-yard run for the Commanders with 12 seconds left before halftime. Cincinnati led 10-7 at halftime.

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Burrow finally found the end zone when he dropped in a perfect ball to Tee Higgins, who came down with a touchdown grab that referees confirmed was in bounds and under control. It was the first touchdown of the game and was eerily similar to a no-touchdown call on Parker Washington the previous Sunday, which upset Jacksonville Jaguars fans.

Daniels made things interesting in the second half when he ripped off a 47-yard run to get into the red zone for the first time. A few plays later, Croskey-Merritt scored, playing his first game since suffering an injury. The Commanders kept grinding as Burrow, the MVP frontrunner, had entered the game with NFL history on the line.

Daniels Shines in Rivalry Matchup

He could have been the first player ever to tally four or more touchdown passes in six straight games, but Washington's defense held him in check for most of the night. The victory came exactly 26 months after Daniels's breakout performance against these same Bengals in his rookie season. In that game, his third professional start, Daniels completed 21-of-23 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns while adding 39 rushing yards and another score.

Washington won 38-33 in a game that featured no turnovers or punts, the first such game since 1940. Daniels finished his rookie season completing 69 percent of his passes for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions, adding 891 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year and led the Commanders to the NFC championship game.

Now, after dealing with various injuries over the past two seasons, Daniels showed flashes of that old magic on Monday night. Cincinnati fell to 7-3 and saw its MVP frontrunner Burrow upstaged by a gutsy game-winning drive from Daniels, the quarterback who once lit up the Bengals for a coming-out party and now has another memorable chapter in the rivalry.