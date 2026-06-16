Commanders 53-Man Roster Projection: Minicamp Battles Could Start Reshaping the Cutdown Picture

How This Projection Has Changed Since OTAs For Washington, minicamp will not decide the final 53-man roster, but it can begin to change how the coaching staff v

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos with running back Jeremy McNichols and wide receiver Terry McLaurin in the third quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn ImagesFor Washington, minicamp will not decide the final 53-man roster, but it can begin to change how the coaching staff views the middle and bottom sections of the depth chart.are less about the top section of the roster and more about overall roster balance. In the first list, four cornerbacks felt too thin, seven receivers felt like too much, and the running back room was already one of the hardest to judge at this point before they put pads on.

Safety — 5Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin breaks a tackle attempt by New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo before scoring a touchdown, Sunday, December 14, 2025. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Our first projection came pre-OTA, and we kept seven receivers. Being the first projection, that made sense at the time, with no clue.

Now that camp is opening, seven feels like too much unless the coaching staff really likes someone at the bottom of that room. , not because he cannot make the final 53-man roster, but because the math gets difficult once Washington protects an extra cornerback. That leaves Jerome Ford on the outside looking in at the final 53, but this is one of the easier positions to flip.

If the Commanders end up wanting more offensive burst from the fourth running back spot, Ford could get the nod over McNichols. Our philosophy to this point has been that they have trust in McNichols from past years, which is why he is the cleaner projection. Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil celebrates after a fumble by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at Northwest Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images The first projection we did before the last OTA session only kept four corners. Only keeping four left the roster, Mike Sainristil, Amik Robertson, and Ahkello Witherspoon. This update looks to strengthen that by keeping Antonio Hamilton Sr. in the mix as the fifth corner.

Quiet decisions like this may not seem like much in June, but these moves are the ones that help special teams, protect the roster against injuries, and give the team more flex when they need to shift the back end due to specific matchups. The first version listed Omenihu with the defensive tackles, limiting where he might fit. He can play all across the line, which means his best spot is probably with the edge group.

That allows the Commanders to keep five players on the edge and four true defensive tackles without losing any versatility along the interior. Of course, that still includes Joshua Josephs; the team has already invested in his developmental upside by drafting him. As normal, this 53-man roster projection will almost certainly change again the next time we do it.

As time goes on, the running back room, the defensive line, the depth behind the starting linebackers, and the final wide receiver roles should be easier to decipher. At least for now, Washington's roster looks a lot deeper than it has in recent seasons.

That, of course, is great news for Dan Quinn and While mandatory minicamp will not settle those battles, it can give us a better idea of which players are ready to turn up the pressure and make the summer uncomfortable for the guys ahead of them on the depth chart. Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams.

A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.com





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