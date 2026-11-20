Parents voiced concerns about student safety at Thursday's school board meeting, while district leaders said they remain confident in existing security measures.

Parents voiced concerns about student safety at Thursday's school board meeting, while district leaders said they remain confident in existing security measures. STORM WATCH: Sunshine with near record warmth on Friday before a potential coastal storm threatens on SundayParents in the Commack School District are expressing concerns about student safety following multiple incidents at schools across Long Island in recent weeks.

One parent said she would like to see increased security measures, including metal detectors in every school building, as well as additional education for students and the broader community.

Also read MTA CEO addresses search for new Long Island Rail Road president

"As a parent, you already worry so much. And then things like this happen, and it becomes really hard to allow your children to enjoy their community, whether it's in school, outside of school, at events," said Liz Marmer. Superintendent Jordan Cox said he shares parents' concerns about incidents that have occurred across Long Island, but emphasized that he remains confident in the district's security measures.

Advertisement

"I will say that our schools are our safest place. Our students are our best resource. When they see something, they say something. And when we find out, we respond immediately.

We do not wait until the next day, until the student arrives at school," Cox said. School leaders also said armed security guards were recently added to every school in the district and that officials are continually working to improve safety measures. STORM WATCH: Sunshine with near record warmth on Friday before a potential coastal storm threatens on Sunday