Ramayana Rise of a Legend Signs Posters Giveaway Ends November 12 2026

Entering the global giveaway for five signed Ramayana Rise of a Legend posters featuring stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. Winners selected by November 12, 2026.

The global promotional campaign for Ramayana Rise of a Legend has reached a critical milestone as the deadline to enter the exclusive signed poster giveaway approaches. ComingSoon is preparing to distribute five unique promotional art pieces to lucky winners across the worldwide audience. The contest officially closes on November 12 2026 marking the final window for interested participants to secure their entry.

The physical prizes feature authentic autographs from the film's core creative and acting talent. Each poster bears the signatures of lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash alongside actress Sai Pallavi. The collection also includes hand-signed endorsements from director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra who steered the massive production to completion.

Also read Rian Johnson explains why he had to build his own iPhone camera app

This cinematic adaptation draws its narrative power directly from the celebrated ancient epic that resonates with billions of people globally. The storyline focuses on Rama a prince defined by an unwavering sense of duty and personal sacrifice. His journey intersects with Ravana an immortal king motivated primarily by deep seated vengeance against opposing forces.

A mysterious prophecy serves as the narrative glue binding the fates of these two powerful figures together. This destined connection sets the stage for a dramatic and visually spectacular confrontation between opposing moral forces. The plot promises to weave these mythological elements into a cohesive and emotionally resonant narrative structure.

The production values are elevated by the involvement of Academy Award winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman for the musical score. Their collaboration blends international orchestral grandeur with traditional Indian musical elements to create a unique sonic landscape. The visual effects are handled by DNEG the company founded by Namit Malhotra known for its work on major blockbusters.

DNEG previously contributed its award-winning visual capabilities to significant films such as Dune Interstellar and Inception. Director Nitesh Tiwari brings his proven track record to the project having directed Dangal which remains the highest grossing Indian film worldwide. This combination of talent ensures a high standard of quality for the adaptation.

The promotional campaign is open to entrants from all regions without any geographical restrictions. Participants can submit their entries through the designated contest points on the ComingSoon platform. The global nature of the giveaway ensures that fans from every corner of the world have an equal opportunity to win.

Tyler Treese Editor in Chief of ComingSoon oversees the promotional efforts with his extensive industry experience. He has spent over a decade covering entertainment and gaming for various major media outlets. Treese regularly interviews top Hollywood stars and directors discussing their artistic endeavors and professional journeys.

The film features a powerhouse ensemble cast that brings significant star power to the mythological genre. Ranbir Kapoor brings his acclaimed performances from films like Animal and Rockstar to the role of Rama. Yash contributes his massive global following from the K.G.F franchise and Pushpa to the role of Ravana.

Advertisement

Sai Pallavi joins the lineup bringing her own critical acclaim from roles in Amaran and Premam. The trio forms a compelling dynamic that anchors the epic scale of the production. Their combined talents help ground the fantastical elements of the story in emotional reality for the audience.

The official synopsis highlights the thematic depth of the project emphasizing sacrifice and destiny. Namit Malhotra produced the film with a vision to bring this ancient story to modern audiences. His company DNEG ensures that the visual spectacle matches the narrative ambition of the script.

Fans eager to obtain these exclusive signed items should act before the November deadline. The competition for these five posters is expected to be fierce given the global reach of the campaign. Those who miss the deadline will not have another opportunity to acquire these specific memorabilia items.

The release of the first full trailer unveiled the central story and principal characters to the public. Early reactions have already drawn comparisons to other major fantasy epics in cinema history. The buzz surrounding the project continues to grow as the promotional activities reach their climax.

The merger of creative vision and technological prowess has created a unique cinematic experience. The blend of Zimmer and Rahman's music with DNEG's effects creates an immersive atmosphere. This technical excellence supports the emotional core of the Rama and Ravana rivalry.

Nitesh Tiwari's direction promises to balance the mythological grandeur with human drama. His previous success with Dangal demonstrated his ability to handle complex narratives with broad appeal. Ramayana Rise of a Legend aims to replicate that success on a much larger mythological scale.

The global nature of the campaign reflects the universal appeal of the Ramayana story. It transcends cultural boundaries to touch audiences in every region of the world. The signed posters serve as a tangible connection between the filmmakers and their devoted fanbase.

The promotional strategy leverages the strong social media presence of the cast and crew. Fans are encouraged to share their entries and spread the word about the giveaway. This viral marketing approach has significantly increased the visibility of the film ahead of its release.

The final weeks of the campaign are crucial for ensuring maximum participation. The team at ComingSoon is working diligently to facilitate the entry process for all users. They aim to create a smooth and engaging experience for every potential winner.

The significance of this giveaway extends beyond mere merchandise distribution. It serves as a celebration of the collaborative effort that brought the film to life. The signed items represent the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in the production.

As the November 12 deadline approaches anticipation continues to build among fans. The combination of star power historical significance and technical excellence makes this a landmark film. The signed posters will remain a cherished keepsake for whoever wins them.

The success of the campaign highlights the enduring popularity of Indian mythology in global cinema. Ramayana Rise of a Legend represents a new era of high budget adaptations of ancient stories. Its release is expected to set a new standard for the genre worldwide.

Advertisement

Participants are reminded to verify their entry details before the submission deadline. Any incomplete or incorrect information may result in disqualification from the contest. Ensuring accuracy is essential for securing a chance to win one of the five prizes.

The film promises to deliver a visually stunning and emotionally resonant interpretation of the source material. The collaboration between Zimmer Rahman and DNEG sets a high bar for audiovisual quality. This technical excellence is matched by the strong performances of the lead actors.

The narrative depth of the story offers much more than just action and spectacle. It explores themes of duty sacrifice and the consequences of vengeance. These universal themes ensure that the story remains relevant and engaging for modern audiences.

The global rollout of the promotional campaign has been carefully coordinated across multiple platforms. This multi-channel approach ensures that the message reaches fans in diverse locations. The strategy reflects the international scope of the film's intended audience.

Tyler Treese's oversight of the campaign has ensured a professional and engaging user experience. His experience in the entertainment industry brings credibility to the promotional efforts. Fans can trust that the giveaway is being managed with integrity and fairness.

The signed posters represent a rare opportunity for collectors and fans alike. Autographed memorabilia from high-profile films often becomes highly valuable over time. Winning one of these items is considered a significant achievement by the fan community.

The film's release is poised to make a major impact on the global cinema landscape. The combination of its star-studded cast and technical achievements generates significant excitement. Ramayana Rise of a Legend is expected to be a box office success in multiple territories.

The promotional activities serve to build a strong connection between the filmmakers and the audience. By offering tangible rewards like signed posters they create a sense of exclusivity and reward. This strategy helps to cultivate a loyal fanbase that will support the film upon release.

As the deadline nears the pressure is on for fans to finalize their entries. The global nature of the contest means that competition is fierce and widespread. Those who are serious about winning should ensure they submit their details immediately.

The film's ability to blend traditional storytelling with modern cinematic techniques is its greatest strength. It respects the source material while making it accessible to contemporary viewers. This balance is crucial for the success of any mythological adaptation.

The involvement of such prestigious figures in music and visual effects underscores the film's ambition. Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman are legends in their respective fields. Their collaboration is highly anticipated by music lovers and cinema enthusiasts alike.

DNEG's reputation for delivering top-tier visual effects adds to the film's credibility. Their work on previous major blockbusters proves their capability to handle complex visual sequences. Audiences can expect a visually impressive experience that rivals other major fantasy films.

The promotional campaign has been a resounding success in terms of engagement and reach. The number of entries received so far indicates a high level of interest in the film. This strong response bodes well for the film's reception upon its official release.

The signed posters are not just collectibles but also symbols of the film's cultural significance. They represent the bringing together of disparate artistic talents to tell a unified story. Each signature adds to the value and significance of the item for the winner.