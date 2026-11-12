Coming up: new details in deadly Deep Ellum Halloween shooting

Dallas police are seeking three people seen on video after the shooting. Investigators believe they may have information about the Elm Street shooting on Halloween.

Dallas police are seeking three people seen on video after the shooting. Investigators believe they may have information about the Elm Street shooting on Halloween.

Dallas police are expected to give an update today on one of the shootings that happened on Halloween night. NBC 5’s Alanna Quillen tells us the latest. Dallas police will share new information at 2 p.m. about the Deep Ellum deadly shootings that happened on Halloween night. , who they believe may have information about the shootings.

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Police said the video shows them leaving the area around midnight. The three shootings that occurred in Deep Ellum that night left four dead and 15 others injured. Chief Daniel Comeaux promised changes in Deep Ellum in response. DPD said 50+ officers were assigned to the area that night.

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Visitors might notice more visible police in the area, and the department is utilizing undercover officers as well. Street closures were another point of concern. One bar owner shared a traffic map showing the extended closures enforced by police. Some business owners believed the restrictions went too far, limiting access to parking and potentially discouraging people from visiting the area.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux says changes are coming to Deep Ellum after three Halloween night shootings left four people dead and 15 others injured. During a City Council committee hearing, officials discussed additional security measures, including a possible perimeter around the entertainment district, while police work with parking lot owners to address loitering. NBC 5's David Goins has the latest.