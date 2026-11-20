Plus: Post Oak sets date for DU expansion, and Root Down’s “little sister” will debut Dec. 10.

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Well, it sure seems like Denver’s restaurateurs are cramming to get their assignments in before the end of the year. This week brings news from Carriage House, Post Oak, Something Good, Pip and The Block Distilling, among others, all of whom are racing to close the books on pending developments before taking a little year-end time off.

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Carriage House opens “phase 2” restaurant on Dec. 7, it drew long lines of customers hungry for a replacement for the former Secret Garden. After all, what’s better for a park picnic than some baked treats, coffees and even the occasional bottle of wine? From the get-go, the owners promised more was to come, and now we know when.

On Dec. 7, the expanded Carriage House space will open its doors to a full cocktail bar, evening menu and remodeled indoor seating just in time for the cooler weather season. Tennyson’s Post Oak has hinted at an opening date for its long-awaiting second Denver location at the University of Denver.

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The team is pointing to the weekend of Dec. 4 as a likely reality, and is planning a grand opening party with free beef ribs for the first 50 people in line, as well as pre-opening coffee and refreshments. Whelp! For the last eight months, the owner of the Something Good bar in Kansas City has been promising a Denver location sometime this year. But this week sheto announce that the project is now dead.

Along with letting us know she’s 30 years old , she also pointed to licensing issues as the core reason for canceling her plan.

“Unfortunately, things have just not worked out with the city,” she says. “We’re not going to be able to get the licensing that we need. ” It’s not clear yet if she’s going to find a new Denver location or bail completely. But the space is now available for lease in case anyone wants to give it a whirl.

, is eyeing a Dec. 10 opening. It’s expected to offer a small plates and tapas type experience and operate as a test kitchen of sorts for other Edible Beats concepts. , with plans to close the tasting room by the end of the year. This week, it took to Instagram to announced the, with a special celebration 2 to 8 p.m., and the tasting room staying open until midnight.

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There’s also a fire sale, with 50% off the remaining bottles of booze, plus the chance to walk away with furniture like leather chairs, tables and even shelving and ladders.of the Port Side space in RiNo with … something that may or may not include a Dry Storage cafe, and more. Stay tuned. The Thirsty Lion chain that entered Colorado with its Union Station location is opening a second spot down south in Lone tree next month.

No specific date announced yet. Mendocino Farms, which has been opening locations across the metro area, is adding a DTC installment on Jan. 27. We noticed a sign on the old Kodiak Brewery/Romano’s Macaroni Grill space on Arapahoe Boulevard in Centennial announcing that a Chachette Breakfast & Bakery is coming soon. Want the latest news and stories in your inbox?

Sign up for Food Alerts as they happen, or get a weekly summary every Wednesday with our Food & Drink newsletter. From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce. Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. is Westword’s Food & Drink Editor, a position he started in May 2026.

Previously he was a freelance writer who wrote the Eat Up Havana series, visiting every restaurant along Havana Street in Aurora. Prior to Westword, Bruno was an editor at Billboard magazine and has also written for 5280, Dining Out Denver, SOMM Journal, and other publications. A graduate of the Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, he strives to help others level up their cooking skills and food knowledge.