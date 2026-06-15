Comic Book News: New Variants, Harley Quinn's Origin, and PowerA's Flight Controller

Get the latest news on upcoming comic book variants, Harley Quinn's origin, and PowerA's Project X-Ray Flight Deck Wireless Controller.

Alex Sinclair has shared some exciting news about upcoming comic book variants. The artist has revealed that they will be releasing new colored versions of the first issues of Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, and Absolute Wonder Woman.

These variants will be available at this year's San Diego Comic-Con and can be purchased exclusively at the Torpedo Comics stand at Booth #1000. There will also be signing sessions. In other news, the origin of Harley Quinn is revealed in the latest issue of Absolute Batman, and Diana faces a divine threat in the upcoming issue of Wonder Woman.

Meanwhile, the final battle of 'Reign of the Superman' begins in the latest issue of Action Comics. Additionally, PowerA has unveiled the Project X-Ray Flight Deck Wireless Controller, a modular PC and Xbox flight controller that brings authentic, cockpit-inspired controls to flight simulation fans. The Bleeding Cool team is also preparing for the San Diego Comic-Con and invites readers to send in their evening events to add to the party list





bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Comic Books San Diego Comic-Con Powera Flight Controller Harley Quinn

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Knicks fans in flight nightmare — and will miss NBA Finals Game 5: ‘Messed us all up’Some Knicks fans who planned to go to San Antonio are going miss their chance to witness history in person.

Read more »

Tom Krasovic: Americans’ rout wows USD soccer coach, former national team playerBrian Quinn impressed by United States’ showing vs. Paraguay, Christian Pulisic’s performance.

Read more »

Anne Hathaway’s Harley Quinn Audition For The Dark Knight Totally Changes Her CatwomanThe Dark Knight Rises was almost very different.

Read more »

PowerA and Meridian GMT Unveil Project X-Ray Flight Deck Wireless ControllerPowerA and Meridian GMT have formed a new partnership to create a brand new PC and Xbox controller in the form of the Project X-Ray Flight Deck Wireless Controller. The controller is a modular design that combines aircraft and helicopter-style controls in one handheld unit. It features interchangeable throttles, flaps, and faceplates, allowing players to adapt their setup for different flight sim setups. The collaboration also introduces 'Fueled by PowerA,' a new initiative that reflects PowerA's commitment to partnering with category innovators to bring specialized gaming experiences to players around the world.

Read more »