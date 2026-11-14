Comet Revival OnBuy Plan High Street Return Cas Paton

OnBuy acquires failed retailer Comet to launch an online marketplace. CEO Cas Paton reveals plans for potential high street returns amid tough economic conditions and rising inflation.

Electronic retail giant Comet is undergoing a significant transformation after being acquired by online marketplace OnBuy in 2025. The revived brand, originally founded in Hull in 1933 to sell batteries and radios, has been resurrected as a specialist marketplace focused on electrical goods. CEO Cas Paton has confirmed that while the initial return is exclusively digital, a physical presence on British high street s remains a viable future possibility.

Corporate History And Acquisition Details

Comet previously operated as a major high street presence with 236 shops employing approximately 7,000 people before its dramatic collapse in November 2012. The company was acquired in 2011 by private equity group OpCapita for the nominal sum of £1. OpCapita ultimately failed to reverse the retailer's declining fortunes during the recession, leading to an administration that left thousands of employees unemployed and taxpayers covering a bill of approximately £50million in unpaid taxes and redundancy costs.

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Digital First Strategy And Market Positioning

Under the leadership of Cas Paton, founder and chief executive of OnBuy, the revived Comet is operating as a specialist electricals marketplace designed to serve as a modern champion of technology and gadgets. Paton emphasizes that the brand is built around contemporary consumer shopping habits rather than attempting to recreate the traditional store format that failed in the previous decade. The company is currently onboarding additional suppliers and brands daily, with expectations that the product range and available deals will continue to expand significantly over the coming months.

Leadership Perspective On Retail Evolution

Cas Paton stated that the British market does not require another generalist website selling every conceivable product. Instead, he argues for the creation of great retail destinations with clear identities, particularly for major purchases like TVs, laptops, and washing machines. Paton believes that increased competition from entities like Amazon and AO World forces all retailers to improve their pricing, range, and customer experience, which ultimately benefits consumers through greater choice and lower costs.

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Political Critique And Economic Challenges

Paton has expressed strong criticism regarding the current government approach to the retail sector, describing it as a source of revenue rather than an engine for growth. He argues that businesses feel they are succeeding despite the system due to rising costs and increased regulation. The CEO calls for stability, stating that employers should not be punished for hiring more staff or investing in new technology by subsequent budget changes. He advocates for a future that integrates both online and physical retail rather than forcing a choice between the two.

Future Plans And Industry Context

While the primary focus remains on establishing a robust digital platform, Cas Paton has not ruled out a return to physical stores. He mentioned that the company is exploring partnerships that could make a high street presence possible, provided the concept is relevant and exciting enough to draw customers through the door. For Paton, this revival is personal, as he recalls visiting the Trafford Park store with his late father Nigel as a boy and being impressed by the technology displays. The company now faces a challenging environment marked by rising inflation and energy bills set to increase in January 2027.