Comer Alleges Minnesota Officials Ignored Fraud, Retaliated Against Whistleblowers

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer accused Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison of ignoring federal nutrition and Medicare fraud, and retaliating against whistleblowers. Comer cited a committee report and said the matter has been referred to the DOJ.

During a recent broadcast of Fox News Channel s Hannity program, Representative James Comer of Kentucky, who serves as the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, made substantial allegations regarding widespread fraud in the state of Minnesota involving federal funds.

Comer stated that his committee had uncovered evidence of fraud in federal nutrition programs and Medicare billing, and he pledged that there would be real accountability for those responsible. He specifically criticized Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison for allegedly turning a blind eye to the fraud and retaliating against whistleblowers who brought the issues to light.

Comer detailed the findings of his committee s report, which he said was the result of extensive work by committee staff and, most importantly, nine whistleblowers who were career government employees in Minnesota. These whistleblowers, according to Comer, followed proper procedures by reporting fraud to their superiors, including Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison.

However, Comer claimed that Walz and Ellison repeatedly ignored these reports and, in some cases, retaliated against the whistleblowers. Comer described this as two separate crimes: negligence with taxpayer dollars and retaliation against whistleblowers. He noted that the committee had sent its report to Vice President Vance, who has been leading a fraud task force in Minnesota, and that Vance had referred the matter to the Department of Justice.

Speaking with host Sean Hannity, Comer emphasized the scale of the alleged fraud. He stated that Minnesota had lost an estimated 300 million dollars in stolen federal nutrition funds meant for hungry children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, he mentioned that there was evidence of up to 9 billion dollars in potentially fraudulent Medicare billing. Comer compared these losses to half of the general fund budget for the entire state of Kentucky. He argued that the fraud was detected by government employees but that political considerations prevented Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison from acting.

Specifically, Comer suggested that they did not want to offend a large Somali voting bloc in Minnesota, which he claimed was a key reason the state continues to vote Democratic. Comer asserted that when whistleblowers or members of Congress raised concerns about fraud, they were met with accusations of racism or claims that Republicans wanted to cut Medicaid.

In conclusion, Comer expressed that the American people are tired of sending hard-earned tax dollars to Washington only for those funds to be mismanaged or stolen at the state level. Comer s remarks on Hannity highlight a growing partisan divide over the handling of federal funds during the pandemic. The allegations against Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison have not been independently verified, and both officials have previously denied any wrongdoing.

The Department of Justice has not publicly commented on the referral. The situation continues to develop as the committee and Vice President Vance s task force pursue further investigations. The case underscores ongoing concerns about oversight of federal spending and the protection of whistleblowers in state governments





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