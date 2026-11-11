Collider Adds 5 Essential Comedy Classics to Must-Watch List Including Dr. Strangelove and Airplane!

A ranked guide to essential comedy movies, from Shaun of the Dead and Sullivan's Travels to Dumb and Dumber and Duck Soup, and why each still earns laughs.

A recent update to the definitive guide on essential comedy movies has significantly expanded the list with five additional genre-defining classics. The new additions include Dr. Strangelove, Modern Times, Airplane!, Young Frankenstein, and This Is Spinal Tap. These films join existing favorites like Shaun of the Dead and Duck Soup in a curated selection of hilarious masterpieces.

The updated criteria for inclusion remain strict, requiring films to be critically acclaimed, genre-defining, or beloved by fans. Humor is subjective, but the quality of these ten-plus films is not. Each title represents a different facet of comedic brilliance, from political satire to absurd parody. The list now offers a more comprehensive journey through the history of cinema laughter.

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Dr. Strangelove stands out as a political black comedy satire directed by Stanley Kubrick. It depicts a United States Air Force general going insane and calling for a nuclear strike on the Soviet Union. The President and other staffers scramble to stop the bomb at the height of Cold War anxiety. This film earned four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, proving its significant influence on the genre.

Modern Times features Charlie Chaplin's iconic character, the Tramp, struggling to acclimate to industrialized America. The film balances laugh-out-loud moments with compelling messages about alienation in a rapidly evolving mechanical world. It was one of the first 25 films placed in the National Film Registry, highlighting its enduring cultural importance and timeless relevance.

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Airplane! uses an in-flight emergency caused by food poisoning to create one of the most compelling comedies ever made. An ex-pilot with a fear of flying must take control amidst disaster and hilarious slapstick moments. Fans and critics widely regard the film as one of the best and funniest comedies ever made, praising its relentless slew of jokes and genius-level stupidity.

Young Frankenstein sees the grandson of the iconic scientist return to the castle to finish his grandfather's legacy. Despite wanting nothing to do with the past, he gets sucked in by curiosity, creating the monster with ensuing misadventures. The film is silly enough with goofy slapstick jokes to keep anyone entertained but also witty and intelligent enough for film buffs to enjoy.

This Is Spinal Tap is a classic mockumentary regarding one of the best movies of its year. A documentary crew follows the titular band trying to reach the charts again, filming their ups and downs. Although it did not create the subgenre, it popularized it, showing fans and studios what could be done with this style of movie. Every single mockumentary owes something to this groundbreaking film.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail remains a staple of the list, offering some of the greatest absurdist comedy in cinematic history. Based on the Arthurian Legend, King Arthur seeks the holy grail in a zany journey featuring a killer rabbit and the French. The movie influences the humor of countless individuals with incredible visuals and dialogue gags that have several layers.

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Sullivan's Travels continues to serve as a poignant satire mocking Hollywood vanity through exaggeration. A comedy director sets out on a grounded and painful journey to make a serious film about hardship by traveling as a homeless man. The film treats African Americans with respect, which was unusual for its era and contributed to groundbreaking changes in the industry.

Dumb and Dumber proved to Hollywood that audiences love silly comedy, ushering in countless other films built around comedic duos. Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels display magnificent chemistry and hilarious gags that have stood the test of time. Their journey draws the attention of the mob and police, resulting in a goofy and outlandish comedy that remains a cult classic.

Duck Soup is the oldest film on the list, yet it still earns praise from fans who often avoid older comedies. When the fictional country of Freedonia faces financial struggle, the wacky Rufus T. Firefly takes control of the government. Other countries see a weak leader and attempt to start a revolution, leading to a series of hilarious misadventures that use political satire to build a goofy comedy.

Shaun of the Dead brings Simon Pegg and Nick Frost together in a mix of horror and comedy that balances laughs and scares without diluting either. Edgar Wright's editing style is still legendary and perfectly emphasizes the humor and levity of each scene. The film works because of its wit, acting, character development, and dynamics, supporting a compelling story with meaningful messages.