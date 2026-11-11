Comedy Central's South Park Season 29 Returns to Tweek and Craig Duo in 'We Be Clubbin'

Comedy Central's South Park season 29 reintroduces the fan‑favorite Tweek and Craig in the episode 'We Be Clubbin' airing Wednesday, November 11 at 10PM ET/PT and streaming on Paramount+ the next day.

Comedy Central's long‑running animated series South Park has returned to its classic format with Season 29's fifth episode, "We Be Clubbin'," scheduled to air on Wednesday, November 11 at 10PM Eastern and Pacific time. The episode, which explores a club‑sports adventure involving the duo Tweek and Craig, will be available on Paramount+ the following day in the United States, Canada and Australia.

Episode Focuses on Tweek and Craig's Club‑Sports Escapade

In "We Be Clubbin'," the plot centers on Craig's afternoons and weekends being taken over by club sports, prompting Tweek to sign up for more time with his friend. The storyline highlights the pair's dynamic as Tweek feels left out and the entire Tweek family struggles to adapt.

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Season 29's Return to Depth and Character‑Driven Stories

Season 29 has taken a step back to showcase the series' roots, moving away from the large‑scale theme introduced earlier in the season. The episode's focus on Tweek and Craig signals a shift to more intimate, character‑driven humor that fans have praised.

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Broadcast Schedule and Streaming Availability

The episode will debut on Comedy Central Wednesday, November 11 at 10PM ET/PT. Viewers in the United States, Canada and Australia can stream it on Paramount+ the next day, keeping the show accessible for fans who prefer on‑demand viewing.

Season 29's Remaining Episodes and Future Plans

Season 29 continues through its final slate; only one episode is confirmed to air beyond the current episode, set for November 25. The series has a five‑year agreement with Paramount, covering six episodes each season. While Season 30 is not confirmed for release until next year, the show's legacy suggests additional episodes will likely follow the current trajectory.