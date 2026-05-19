Comedians Nish Kumar and James Acaster Back 'NIMBY Campaign' Against Peckham Housing Development

The rejection of the development by the Planning Inspectorate was a victory for the coalition against the housing development, which included residents, the council, local MPs, and celebrities such as James Acaster and Nish Kumar. The comedic duo also performed at a comedy show organized by the Aylesham Community Action, raising more than £46,000 in opposition to the project.

A gloating Labour council has rejoiced after plans to build over 800 new homes in Peckham are rejected following a 'NIMBY campaign' backed by comedians Nish Kumar and James Acaster .

The plans, submitted by Berkeley Homes, would have seen 867 homes built on the site of the Aylesham shopping centre and market in Peckham, south London. However, the project proved controversial from the start after the developers lowered the proportion of affordable houses from 35 per cent to 12 per cent in December 2024.

Their actions sparked anger among residents who claim the developer is targeting those seeking to buy apartments as second homes or investment opportunities rather than providing affordable accommodation





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Peckham Housing Development NIMBY Campaign James Acaster Nish Kumar Affordable Housing Second Homes Investment Opportunities Heritage Assets Visual Intrusion Housing Crisis Canary Wharf-Style Methods Run-Down Shopping Centre Generic Derelict Shopping Centre

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why Scarlett Johansson Dodged James Grey’s Cannes FaceTime CallThe director went straight to voicemail when he tried to call Johansson during the standing ovation after the Cannes premiere of 'Paper Tiger.'

Read more »

'Paper Tiger': What The Critics Are Saying About James Gray's FilmAdam Driver, Miles Teller and Scarlett Johansson star in James Gray's drama which debuted in Cannes last night.

Read more »

Newcastle vs West Ham (Premier League): Craig Hope Reports on St. James' ParkLive blog featuring latest score updates, team news, and match observations for the Premier League match between Newcastle and West Ham.

Read more »

Labour Council Gloats Over Rejecting Housing Project Backed by ComediansA gloating Labour council has rejoiced after plans to build 800 new homes in Peckham were rejected following a 'NIMBY campaign' backed by comedians Nish Kumar and James Acaster. The project proved controversial when the developers lowered the proportion of affordable houses from 35% to 12% in December 2024. The cemetery controversy ensues as the comedy duo also performed at a comedy show to raise funds against the project, led by the Aylesham Community Action.

Read more »