Comedians call out Dave Chappelle over 'disgusting' routine celebrating Charlie Kirk's murder

Comedians including Rob Schneider and Tim Young condemned Dave Chappelle after leaked video showed him saying he feels better following Charlie Kirk's assassination.

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| Tomi Lahren is Fearless Dave Chappelle's recent comedy routine, in which he admitted to"feeling better" after the killing of Charlie Kirk, has been slammed by fellow comics Rob Schneider and Tim Young.after the veteran comic said during a New York stand-up set that he"feels better" following the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. The backlash follows video circulating online of Chappelle’s performance at Madison Square Garden, where he made remarks about Kirk's murder.

"I feel f---ed up saying this. It’s scary being a public speaker. And I mean, look, ever since that guy,"I know I shouldn’t say that, but it’s just a feeling. I didn’t ask to feel this way," Chappelle said.

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"I just be driving around like, ‘Why am I in such a good mood? Oh!

'" Chappelle continued on Friday.wrote an open letter "You are not the same human being you once were," Schneider said. "You are no longer a champion of compassionate freedom of thought, a person who makes people question their prejudices and preconceived judgements. An entertainer who asks their audience to open their minds and hearts more.

" He added that Chappelle was now a"champion of senseless violence" and wrote,"Nobody deserves to die for engaging in conversation. And no one should ‘feel better’ after the violent murder of a husband, a father, a son and a friend.

" Schneider concluded by saying he still considered Chappelle a friend and expressed hope that he would rediscover what Schneider described as the"spirit of generosity and compassion that earned you the love and respect of so many of us. "Comedian and political commentator Tim Young also called Chappelle's remarks"disgusting," pointing to Kirk's previous defense of Chappelle after an attacker assaulted the comedian onstage at the Hollywood Bowl in 2022.was attacked on stage, Charlie Kirk was one of the first people and probably the biggest person on the right to defend Dave Chappelle and say that there shouldn't be any violence for speech," Young told Fox News Digital.

"It's such a disappointing statement from Dave Chappelle now. " Young speculated that Chappelle's comments could be an effort to regain favor with the political left after years of criticism over "This might be an attempt by him to get back in the good graces of the left," Young said. "I think him making fun of Charlie Kirk's murder is, again, you're performing for this other side that you may have lost a little bit of your audience from.

But at this point, Dave Chappelle is so successful and so rich, he doesn't need to perform for anybody to get there.

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" CHAPPELLE, JENNIFER WELCH JOKES ABOUT KIRK'S MURDER PART OF PATTERN OF LEFTISTS FINDING HUMOR IN VIOLENCE Young also argued that comedians have become comfortable joking about violence against conservatives because they operate within politically like-minded entertainment circles. "Mainstream comedy is very comfortable making fun of Charlie Kirk's murder because they live in a bubble," Young said.

"When you get into the Hollywood bubble, when you get into thePete Davidson "Tony reminds me of Charlie Kirk in that he’s definitely been on camera letting a guy unload in his throat,"LIBERAL PODCASTERS APOLOGIZE AFTER LAUGHING AT JOKE ABOUT DIGGING UP CHARLIE KIRK'S BODY Comedian Dave Chappelle speaks onstage during the Jazz at Lincoln Center Gala on April 30, 2025, in New York City. "I feel like Erika Kirk on this stage.

That’s no disrespect to the Kirks, by the way," Che said. The comedian said that he didn’t know who Charlie Kirk was before his death. Che joked that he initially thought people were talking about"the dude from Star Trek.

"on Sept. 10, 2025. His widow, Erika Kirk, has condemned jokes about political assassination, warning that such rhetoric reflects a broader cultural problem.

"You do not have to agree with someone’s politics to recognize the value of their life. This should not be so hard. Political violence must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates," she added. Madison Colombo is a writer for Fox News Digital’s Flash, Media, and Culture team, covering daily breaking news and trending topics with an award-winning background in broadcast and digital journalism.