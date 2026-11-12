US
Advertisement
Entertainment

Comedians and Co-Stars Pay Tribute to Late Actor Kevin Clark

AOL Lifestyle#704 in United States
Comedians and Co-Stars Pay Tribute to Late Actor Kevin Clark
Kevin Clark · Comedy · Tribute
Advertisement

Comedy legends and fellow cast members honor the memory of Kevin Clark, recalling his unique comedic talent and his role in the sitcom The Gregs.

Clark also featured in comedy specials with Dave Chappelle and Gary Shandling. , sharing a heartfelt tribute.

“He was a hilarious guy,” O’Malley wrote. “When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows. The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed.

Also readCaitlin Clark's 'CC1' Shoes Were Popular in Michigan State-Duke Game

” He added that Clark was “so unique — one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations and it just made you laugh harder because he was laughing. I was a fan before I was a friend. ” In a comment on O’Malley’s Instagram post, fellow comedian Dane Cook wrote of Clark, “He was one of the best live acts I’ve ever seen.

Destroyed to a point he made you wanna quit right then and there while watching him do it effortlessly. This is really terrible to hear. ” Born in Lynchburg, Va. , Clark graduated from Emerson College and got his showbiz start as a stand-up comic.

Advertisement

, which ran for six seasons, from 2000 to 2006. He played Greg Warner, an uptight studio executive raising the perfect nuclear family alongside his wife, Kim . The sudden arrival of her free-spirited sister, Christine , and Christine’s laid-back, working-class, husband Jimmy , throws their life into delightful disarray. , which he hosted in season 4.

Manager Barry Katz eulogized Clark as “one of the funniest people that I have ever met in my lifetime. ” In a, Katz also remembered Clark as “one of the most talented actors” he’d worked with, accompanying the tribute with a photo of Clark with Chappelle, Cook, and Elon Gold.

AOL Lifestyle#704 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement
Kevin Clark Comedy Tribute The Gregs Celebrity Deaths

More on Entertainment

See all

Rochester Comedians Return for EstroFest Weekend of Original Sketches

Some of Rochester's best comedians are performing an unfiltered show of original sketches for one weekend only, featuring haunted families, twisted fairy tales, and cultural contrasts.

13WHAM

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextRochester Comedians Return for EstroFest Weekend of Original Sketches