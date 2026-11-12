Comedians and Co-Stars Pay Tribute to Late Actor Kevin Clark

Comedy legends and fellow cast members honor the memory of Kevin Clark, recalling his unique comedic talent and his role in the sitcom The Gregs.

Clark also featured in comedy specials with Dave Chappelle and Gary Shandling. , sharing a heartfelt tribute.

“He was a hilarious guy,” O’Malley wrote. “When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows. The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed.

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” He added that Clark was “so unique — one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations and it just made you laugh harder because he was laughing. I was a fan before I was a friend. ” In a comment on O’Malley’s Instagram post, fellow comedian Dane Cook wrote of Clark, “He was one of the best live acts I’ve ever seen.

Destroyed to a point he made you wanna quit right then and there while watching him do it effortlessly. This is really terrible to hear. ” Born in Lynchburg, Va. , Clark graduated from Emerson College and got his showbiz start as a stand-up comic.

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, which ran for six seasons, from 2000 to 2006. He played Greg Warner, an uptight studio executive raising the perfect nuclear family alongside his wife, Kim . The sudden arrival of her free-spirited sister, Christine , and Christine’s laid-back, working-class, husband Jimmy , throws their life into delightful disarray. , which he hosted in season 4.

Manager Barry Katz eulogized Clark as “one of the funniest people that I have ever met in my lifetime. ” In a, Katz also remembered Clark as “one of the most talented actors” he’d worked with, accompanying the tribute with a photo of Clark with Chappelle, Cook, and Elon Gold.