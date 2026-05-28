Comedian Tom Segura's YMH Studios & Fox Creator Studios Join Forces

FCS and YMH Studios have entered into a multi-project partnership to develop, finance, and produce original content to be released direct-to-consumer.

FCS and YMH have entered into a strategic multi-project partnership to develop, finance, and produce a broad slate of original content to be released via YMH Studios’ direct-to-consumer platforms.

The initial slate, which moves into production this year, includes multiple series, including a stand-up comedy showcase spotlighting both established and emerging voices; a horror comedy animated series; and a live-action comedy series set in an airport bar. Ari Shaffir Reclaims Storytelling Format With 'The End' Following Comedy Central Rift, Talks Recent 7-Month Trip Through Latin America & Takeaways From Life Off The Grid - Comedy Means Business PodcastComedian Ari Shaffir Returns To Wind Down Long-Running Storytelling Format With YMH Studios-Produced 'The End' “What Tom and YMH have built goes far beyond podcasting or stand-up,” Billy Parks, Head of Fox Creative Studios, Fox Entertainment told Deadline.

“They’ve created a true direct-to-consumer entertainment business with a loyal audience, proven monetization, and a repeatable creative engine. That’s exactly the kind of creator-led ecosystem Fox Creator Studios was built to support and help scale. ”on the streamer, taking viewers through a series of vignettes in each episode. Its six-episode second season just launched on May 24.

Launched in January 2026, FCS is described as a “digital-first division” designed to develop new formats, IP and talent by tapping into the YMH Studios is a leading independent comedy network in the podcasting space, generating more than 500 million annual impressions across a network of 25 shows. The company operates its own in-house advertising and sales infrastructure supporting both owned and partner programming along with a direct-to-consumer business producing and distributing premium live events, comedy specials, and exclusive content.

“We’ve spent years building a business where we can create independently and stay directly connected to our audience,” Segura told Deadline. “Fox Creator Studios understands that model and brings the infrastructure and reach to help us expand it in a meaningful way. ”Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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