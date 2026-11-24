The Comedy Central star has spoken candidly about his weight-loss and wellness experiences.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias’s fans are voicing concern and support after the comedian suffered a serious health scare during a show. The 50-year-old comedian became unwell on Nov. 22 during his live performance at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, where security led him offstage.

Gabriel"Fluffy" Iglesias had the honor of placing his handprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles in March 2025. Stoll, Iglesias performed most of his one-hour set but called on Moreno for help toward the end. Soon after, he was seen receiving oxygen and assistance backstage. , he is seen performing on stage.

Also read Comedian Peyton Ruddy Signs With Brillstein Entertainment Partners (EXCLUSIVE)

The video then cuts to Iglesias leaning over a stool and later receiving treatment.comic wasn’t hospitalized, but is reportedly feeling better and working to regain his health. In March, Iglesias described his experiences taking Ozempic, a GLP-1 medication prescribed for type 2 diabetes and weight loss, during an appearance on “Ozempic works,” he told Sharpe.

Advertisement

“Ozempic is scary how good it works because it does curb your appetite to a place where you’re like, ‘Do I even need food? ’ Seriously. ” “I got off the Ozempic, and immediately I gained back 20 pounds like that,” the Netflix star said, snapping his fingers.

“It is scary how quickly you regain the weight. ”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s