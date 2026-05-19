Comedian Rob Schneider Discusses Turning Point USA Event at UC Berkeley and His Conversation with Robert De Niro

Comedian Rob Schneider joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the Turning Point USA event at UC Berkeley and his conversation with Robert De Niro about President Donald Trump. A legal watchdog group has filed suit against Berkeley, California, accusing city officials of 'playing favorites' and withholding police bodycam footage from a violent riot tied to a conservative event featuring comedian Agitators gathered outside the event where Schneider and Christian author Dr. Frank Turek were speaking inside. Amid the crowds, physical altercations broke out, with attendees bloodied. Inside the chaos of bloody Berkeley as protesters went wild during the Turning Point USA event Police officers separated two men outside a Turning Point USA event at the University of California, Berkeley, on Nov. 10, 2025. Internal police emails unsealed as part of the lawsuit’s exhibits show officers reported having to 'physically pull' brawlers apart while fending off a mob after already taking action against university officials, the group was now escalating its legal campaign directly to municipal leadership. The Center for American Liberty has already taken action against Berkeley officials, and now we are going after the City itself to uncover what the police and city leadership did, or failed to do, while conservative speakers and attendees were threatened, assaulted, and blocked from exercising their constitutional rights at the Turning Point USA event featuring Rob Schneider.

Comedian Rob Schneider joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the Turning Point USA event at UC Berkeley and his conversation with Robert De Niro about President Donald Trump.

A legal watchdog group has filed suit against Berkeley, California, accusing city officials of 'playing favorites' and withholding police bodycam footage from a violent riot tied to a conservative event featuring comedian Agitators gathered outside the event where Schneider and Christian author Dr. Frank Turek were speaking inside. Amid the crowds, physical altercations broke out, with attendees bloodied.

Inside the chaos of bloody Berkeley as protesters went wild during the Turning Point USA event Police officers separated two men outside a Turning Point USA event at the University of California, Berkeley, on Nov. 10, 2025. Internal police emails unsealed as part of the lawsuit’s exhibits show officers reported having to 'physically pull' brawlers apart while fending off a mob after already taking action against university officials, the group was now escalating its legal campaign directly to municipal leadership.

The Center for American Liberty has already taken action against Berkeley officials, and now we are going after the City itself to uncover what the police and city leadership did, or failed to do, while conservative speakers and attendees were threatened, assaulted, and blocked from exercising their constitutional rights at the Turning Point USA event featuring Rob Schneider





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Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk Conservative Voices Silencing Violence Evil Holding People Accountable Charlie Kirk Protesters Conservative Speakers Attendees Confronting Evil Violence Silencing Conservative Voices Evil Holding People Accountable Charlie Kirk Protesters Conservative Speakers Attendees Confronting Evil Violence Silencing Conservative Voices Evil Holding People Accountable Charlie Kirk Protesters Conservative Speakers Attendees Confronting Evil Violence Silencing Conservative Voices Evil Holding People Accountable Charlie Kirk Protesters Conservative Speakers Attendees Confronting Evil Violence Silencing Conservative Voices Evil Holding People Accountable Charlie Kirk Protesters Conservative Speakers Attendees Confronting Evil Violence Silencing Conservative Voices Evil Holding People Accountable Charlie Kirk Protesters Conservative Speakers Attendees Confronting Evil Violence Silencing Conservative Voices Evil Holding People Accountable Charlie Kirk Protesters Conservative Speakers Attendees Confronting Evil Violence Silencing Conservative Voices Evil Holding People Accountable Charlie Kirk Protesters Conservative Speakers Attendees Confronting Evil Violence Silencing Conservative Voices Evil Holding People Accountable Charlie Kirk Protesters Conservative Speakers Attendees Confronting Evil Violence Silencing Conservative Voices Evil Holding People Accountable Charlie Kirk Protesters Conservative Speakers Attendees Confronting Evil Violence Silencing Conservative Voices Evil Holding People Accountable Charlie Kirk Protesters Conservative Speakers Attendees Confronting Evil Violence Silencing Conservative Voices Evil Holding People Accountable Charlie Kirk Protesters Conservative Speakers Attendees Confronting Evil Violence Silencing Conservative Voices Evil Holding People Accountable Charlie Kirk Protesters Conservative Speakers Attendees Confronting Evil Violence Silencing Conservative Voices Evil Holding People Accountable Charlie Kirk Protesters Conservative Speakers Attendees Confronting Evil Violence Silencing Conservative Voices Evil Holding People Accountable Charlie Kirk Protesters Conservative Speakers Attendees Confronting Evil Violence Silencing Conservative Voices Evil Holding People Accountable Charlie Kirk Protesters Conservative Speakers Attendees Confronting Evil Violence Silencing Conservative Voices Evil Holding People Accountable Charlie Kirk Protesters Conservative Speakers Attendees Confronting Evil Violence Silencing Conservative Voices Evil Holding People Accountable Charlie Kirk Protesters Conservative Speakers Attendees Confronting Evil Violence Silencing Conservative Voices Evil Holding People Accountable Charlie Kirk Protesters Conservative Speakers Attendees Confronting Evil Violence Silencing Conservative Voices Evil Holding People Accountable Charlie Kirk Protesters Conservative Speakers Attendees Confronting Evil Violence Silencing Conservative Voices Evil Holding People Accountable Charlie Kirk Protesters Conservative Speakers Attendees Confronting Evil Violence Silencing

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