Comedian Recounts 'Homophobic' Treatment on SNL in 1985

Comedian opens up about the challenges he faced as the first openly gay cast member on SNL during the AIDS crisis.

Comedian is speaking out against what he calls the homophobic treatment he experienced on Saturday Night Live ( SNL ) back in 1985. Sweeney, who was a cast member for only one season, is often overlooked in discussions about the show's history. However, he believes his presence as an openly gay man during the height of the AIDS crisis was significant for his community.

\Sweeney acknowledges that Lorne Michaels, the creator and producer of SNL, hired him and supported him throughout his time on the show. He credits Michaels for being understanding and avoiding any homophobic behavior. However, Sweeney also believes that Michaels faced pressure from the network, which ultimately led to his dismissal after just one season. \Sweeney recounts feeling the sting of what he describes as 'white-collar homophobia' from some of the writers. He explains that while they wouldn't openly use slurs, they would subtly exclude him from sketches and avoid working with him. He remembers instances where writers would decline to collaborate, claiming to be busy while simultaneously shunning him. Despite facing these challenges, Sweeney found support from some cast members, such as Carol Leifer and Al Franken, who were willing to work with him.





