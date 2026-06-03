Comedian Marcello Hernández set to host 2026 ESPYS live from New York City

Live from New York, it's the ESPYS! Comedian Marcello Hernández is officially hosting this year's award ceremony at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. Tune in live at 8/7c July 15 on ABC, or stream it live on ESPN+ via the ESPN App. The show streams next day on Hulu, the ESPN App and ABC Video on Demand.

The awards show returns to its Manhattan roots at Lincoln Center to honor the year's achievements in sports. Tune in to the ESPYS live at 8/7c July 15 on ABC, or stream it live on ESPN+ via the ESPN App.

The show streams next day on Hulu, the ESPN App and ABC Video on Demand. Comedian Marcello Hernández will host "The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One," ESPN and ABC announced today. The awards show will broadcast live on ABC from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, July 15, at 8/7c. It will also be streaming live on ESPN+ on the ESPN app.

"Marcello is one of the most electric, young comedians today. His genuine enthusiasm for sports and his ties to New York City make him a natural fit to host this year's ESPYS," said Craig Lazarus, ESPN vice president and the ESPYS executive producer.

"We are excited to partner with him to celebrate the best moments in sports and look forward to the fresh take he'll bring to the show. " Hernández is the latest in a long line of sports and entertainment stars to host the show, including Serena Williams, LeBron James, Peyton Manning, Jimmy Kimmel and Shane Gillis.

This year, the ESPYS are making a return to New York City where they first began after many years of being hosted out west in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. This return to New York is especially meaningful for Hernández, who remembers his early days experiencing the city's comedy scene.

"I started doing comedy 10 years ago, in Cleveland, Ohio, and I would take the train 12 hours to New York to sell comedy tickets on the street in Greenwich Village in exchange for stage time," said Hernández. "It is an honor, and frankly feels crazy to be hosting the ESPYS this year in New York. I'm sure the energy is going to be great.

" Tune in to the ESPYS live at 8/7c July 15 on ABC, or stream it live on ESPN+ via the ESPN App. The show streams next day on Hulu, the ESPN App and ABC Video on Demand. Copyright © 2026 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.





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