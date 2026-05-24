Comedian Josh Widdicombe forced to halt renovations on Noel Edmonds' old home

Comedian Josh Widdicombe and his wife Rose Hanson have been forced to halt renovations on a Grade II listed house in Devon after it was revealed they failed to gain planning permission. The house, which was previously owned by TV host Noel Edmonds, boasts five en-suite bedrooms and a separate one-bed coach house in the grounds. The couple had sold their £2.3 million London townhouse last summer to bring up their two children with more space and closer to Josh's Devon childhood home. The renovation work, which included reopening a historic doorway and repositioning architraves, had begun but not completed when the error was discovered. The local council has since approved the application, describing the proposals as 'positive'.

Comedian Josh Widdicombe and his wife Rose Hanson have been forced to halt renovations on a Grade II listed house in Devon after it was revealed they failed to gain planning permission .

The house, which was previously owned by TV host Noel Edmonds, boasts five en-suite bedrooms and a separate one-bed coach house in the grounds. The couple had sold their £2.3 million London townhouse last summer to bring up their two children with more space and closer to Josh's Devon childhood home. The renovation work, which included reopening a historic doorway and repositioning architraves, had begun but not completed when the error was discovered.

The local council has since approved the application, describing the proposals as 'positive'. Josh Widdicombe and his wife Rose Hanson have been forced to halt renovations on a Grade II listed house in Devon after it was revealed they failed to gain planning permission. The house, which was previously owned by TV host Noel Edmonds, boasts five en-suite bedrooms and a separate one-bed coach house in the grounds.

The couple had sold their £2.3 million London townhouse last summer to bring up their two children with more space and closer to Josh's Devon childhood home. The renovation work, which included reopening a historic doorway and repositioning architraves, had begun but not completed when the error was discovered. The local council has since approved the application, describing the proposals as 'positive'.

TV host Noel, 77, previously lived in the home after splashing out £1.36 million in October 2006 following his divorce from second wife Helen Soby and amid the success of Deal or No Deal. He carried out extensive renovations but the house became embroiled in a bitter court battle after he was sued by a former friend who he hadn't paid for the building work.

Noel sold the house in August 2008 for more than £2 million but following the 2011 court ruling against him, he was ordered to pay his former friend £600,000 plus legal fees. Josh Widdicombe and his wife Rose Hanson have been forced to halt renovations on a Grade II listed house in Devon after it was revealed they failed to gain planning permission.

The house, which was previously owned by TV host Noel Edmonds, boasts five en-suite bedrooms and a separate one-bed coach house in the grounds. The couple had sold their £2.3 million London townhouse last summer to bring up their two children with more space and closer to Josh's Devon childhood home. The renovation work, which included reopening a historic doorway and repositioning architraves, had begun but not completed when the error was discovered.

The local council has since approved the application, describing the proposals as 'positive'





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