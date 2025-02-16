Comedian Jeff Dye Calls 'Modern Family' Star Sarah Hyland a 'Tyrant' on Set

Comedian Jeff Dye recently accused 'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland of being unprofessional and unkind on the set of the 2019 film 'The Wedding Year.' Dye shared his experiences on the 'The George Janko Show' podcast, alleging that Hyland was rude to everyone, including extras and cast members. He also claimed that she disliked him personally and expressed discomfort with his masculinity.

Dye claimed that Hyland told him directly, 'You’re what is wrong with people,' and that he believed her behavior stemmed from her discomfort with his masculinity. He also described an incident where Hyland attempted to showcase the trailer for the live-action 'Dumbo' movie to the cast and crew, but Dye intentionally ruined the moment by making a derogatory comment about the film's perceived sexuality.Dye defended his critique of Hyland, stating that he witnessed her being unkind to others on set and that he wasn't concerned about potential repercussions for speaking out. He also commended the film's director, Robert Luketic, and actress Anna Camp for their professionalism.This isn't the first time Dye has publicly criticized a former partner. Earlier this year, he accused his ex-girlfriend, Kristin Cavallari, of exploiting his DUI arrest for publicity. Dye expressed frustration that Cavallari chose to share personal details about their relationship after their breakup, while he remained silent about his own experiences with her. He stated that he had numerous experiences with her that he chose not to publicize, emphasizing a sense of double standard in her actions





