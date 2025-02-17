Comedian Jeff Dye Alleges Sarah Hyland Was 'Tyrant' on 'The Wedding Year' Set

Comedian Jeff Dye has accused 'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland of being rude and unkind to him and others on the set of the 2019 film 'The Wedding Year.' Dye shared his experiences on the 'The George Janko Show' podcast, describing Hyland as a 'tyrant' and alleging that she complained about extras and expressed dislike towards him.

Comedian Jeff Dye recently shared his negative experiences working with actress Sarah Hyland on the set of the 2019 film 'The Wedding Year.' Appearing on the 'The George Janko Show' podcast, Dye described Hyland as a 'tyrant' and 'rude to everyone,' alleging that she complained about extras using the craft services table and expressed dislike towards him personally.

Dye claimed Hyland told him directly, 'You’re what is wrong with people,' attributing her behavior to her unfamiliarity with 'masculine energy.' He recounted an incident where Hyland attempted to share the trailer for the live-action 'Dumbo' with the cast and crew, becoming emotional while explaining how moved she was. Dye, in an attempt to derail the moment, made a comment about the trailer looking 'gay,' which he later admitted he didn't mean. Dye stated that he witnessed Hyland's alleged rude behavior towards others on set and claimed to have received confirmation from fellow cast and crew members. He expressed no concern about potential backlash for speaking out against Hyland, stating, 'I’m just being honest.' Dye also praised director Robert Luketic and actress Anna Camp for their professionalism during the film's production. This isn't the first time Dye has publicly criticized a former partner, as he previously accused his ex-girlfriend Kristin Cavallari of exploiting his 2023 DUI arrest for publicity





