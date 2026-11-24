The city of Chicago released more details Monday for New Year's Eve.

ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2027,""Chicago knows how to put on a show, and this New Year's Eve will be no exception," Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

"This celebration is an opportunity to share Chicago's incredible music, culture, and talent with audiences across the country while bringing our communities together here at home. We invite residents and visitors to join us as we welcome 2027 and celebrate everything that makes Chicago extraordinary.

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""New Year's Eve is an opportunity to experience the energy and vibrancy of Chicago in the winter, and we're proud to create celebrations that are accessible and memorable for residents and visitors alike," said Kenya K. Merritt, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. "From Navy Pier to the Chicago Riverwalk, we're activating iconic public spaces in ways that create memorable experiences, strengthen our local economy and showcase the creativity that make Chicago a world-class destination.

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" Crystal Gardens at Navy Pier will be home to a ticketed celebration, where award-winning comedian and actor Druski will host the ABC special. Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Palos Hills Doors to the event open at 6 p.m., with live musical performances by local Chicago artists throughout the Pier beginning at 6 p.m. The ticketed celebration in Crystal Gardens kicks off at 7 p.m., featuring performances by DJ Mike P, Opal Staples and Isaiah Sharkey, 911 Mambo Orchestra, and Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter Steve "Silk" Hurley.

Fireworks will be launched from bridges spanning the Chicago Riverwalk from Franklin Street to Columbus Drive. Up to two free tickets will be available per person. They will be available at 10 a.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Dec. 2. ON NOW