Comedian Dismissal of Gluten Intolerance and Celiac Disease

Robby Hoffman, the wife of comedian Gabby Windey, sparked controversy with her dismissive comments towards gluten intolerance and celiac disease on a recent episode of a podcast.

The comedian sat down with Cooper on the May 20, 2026, episode of ‘Call Her Daddy’ to discuss a variety of topics, including gluten intolerance, with Hoffman quipingly dismissing it as not being real or people merely being aware of it.

Cooper also engaged in a back-and-forth about celiac disease, an autoimmune condition that reacts to gluten, with some listeners offended by Hoffman’s remarks. Gabby Windey’s wife, Robby Hoffman, shared details about one of her unusual airplane habits on the Wednesday, May 7, episode of Netflix’s ‘Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney’, which sparked a midair clash with the former Bachelorette. Asked how many times she’d been thrown off a flight, Hoffman responded with a humorous exaggeration





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Comedy Health Hostility Podcast Gluten Intolerance Celiac Disease

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