Comedian Conan O'Brien fires back at Trump administration during Harvard commencement speech

Comedian Conan O'Brien mocked President Donald Trump and his administration in a commencement speech at Harvard University, drawing cheers from the audience.

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"I’m confident that my claims will have more merit than those filed by the President of the United States,""As you are aware, the current administration feels Harvard admits too many foreign students," O'Brien said. "And who knows, maybe they may have a point. After all, what has any foreigner ever added to our American culture, with the possible exception of music, literature, art, cuisine, fashion, architecture, dance, scientific breakthroughs and the core of our moral codes and ethical beliefs?

"Comedian Conan O’Brien delivers the commencement address during the 375th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 28, 2026He continued,"If foreigners hadn’t gummed up the works, right now we’d all be listening to delightful Calvinist reggae, eating savory Church of England ziti and dancing the forbidden and sexually charged Lutheran lambada. " O'Brien made a third jab at the Trump administration when he lamented the nation living through a time of"extreme narcissism.

" "Our current leadership in Washington believes that empathy is a weakness, and that our nation stands supreme and alone. Add to that, everyone here today has a phone in their pocket that is algorithmically programmed to celebrate you and you alone by making you the protein-maxing hero of your own special journey," O'Brien said. White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said,"Nobody in their right mind cares what woke celebrities in Hollywood say or think.

" O'Brien has been known to mock conservative figures in the past. Earlier this month, however, he denied that comedians and the media target conservatives.

" O’Brien said on his"Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast. "And they don’t understand that everyone benefits when they laugh at themselves. Everyone wins. If you laugh at yourself, it humanizes you.

" Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.





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