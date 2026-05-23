Comedian Calls Out Spencer Prattfall for Los Angeles Mayoral Run

Comedian and game show host has called out Spencer Prattfall, a former U.S. Marine and reality TV star, for running in the Los Angeles mayoral race.

Comedian and game show host has called out Spencer Prattfall , a former U.S. Marine and reality TV star, for running in the Los Angeles mayoral race.

The host, 68, made the comments on social media, stating that Prattfall lacks a moral compass and is a serial scammer. The comments have sparked a widespread response, with some fans praising the host for his political take while others have condemned his social media rant. Other celebrities, including Community alum Yvette Nicole Brown and actor Wilson Cruz, have also weighed in on the matter, expressing their disappointment and frustration with Prattfall's candidacy.

Despite the criticism, Prattfall remains a strong contender in the highly-contentious mayoral race, with some fans defending his unconventional campaign ads and praising his willingness to challenge the status quo. The Los Angeles mayoral race has been marked by controversy and division, with many voters expressing dissatisfaction with the current state of politics. The election is set to take place in the coming months, and it remains to be seen how the various candidates will fare.

In a separate development, a 'Virgin River' actor has been found dead after going missing. Stewart McLean, 47, was reported missing by his family last week, and his body was discovered in a remote area. The cause of death has not been determined, and an investigation is ongoing. The news has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with many fans and colleagues taking to social media to pay tribute to the actor.

McLean was known for his roles in several TV shows and films, including 'Virgin River' and 'The Boys'. He was also an advocate for mental health awareness and had spoken publicly about his own struggles with anxiety and depression. The news of his passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and condolences from fans and colleagues alike. The investigation into McLean's death is ongoing, and it is not clear at this time what led to his passing.

The news comes as the entertainment industry continues to grapple with issues of mental health and wellness, with many stars speaking out about their own struggles and advocating for greater support and resources for those in need. As the industry continues to navigate these complex issues, the news of McLean's passing serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of prioritizing mental health and seeking help when needed





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