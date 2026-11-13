Comedian Anthony Clark, star of CBS sitcom Yes, Dear, dies at 62

Anthony Clark, best known for playing Greg Warner on the CBS sitcom Yes, Dear, has died at 62, his former co-star Mike O'Malley and longtime manager confirmed.

Anthony Clark, best known for his work on the CBS sitcom Yes, Dear, has passed away at the age of 62. His death was announced by his former castmate Mike O'Malley, who penned an emotional tribute to the hilarious actor.

Anthony Clark died yesterday, O'Malley wrote in a post shared to Instagram and X on Wednesday. He was a hilarious guy. Clark's longtime manager also confirmed the news in a statement, remembering the comedian as one of the funniest and most talented comedian and actors I have ever had the pleasure of watching.

Also read Anthony Clark, Comedian and ‘Yes, Dear’ Actor, Dies at 62

Manager praises Anthony Clark comedy

He will be missed for the joy, happiness, and love he brought to everyone he worked with and the audiences that were blessed to see his undeniable performances. The manager told the Daily Mail: I've known Anthony since his first performances and acting jobs and I was honored to represent him. He brought joy, happiness, and unconditional love to everyone he worked with. The world will miss him.

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O'Malley recalled seeing Clark for the first time at The Comedy Connection in Boston. When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows, he wrote. The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed.

He added that the comedian was unique and a comic who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations and it just made you laugh harder because he was laughing. O'Malley expressed that he had been a big fan of Clark before the pair developed a friendship. He then revealed that he had spoken to the late star shortly before his passing. We spoke on the phone three weeks ago, O'Malley wrote.

Mike OMalley reflects on last Yes Dear episode

He had us laughing loudly as he always did. He concluded the tribute by adding: Attached are some snapshots from our last episode of Yes Dear which ended twenty years ago after 122 episodes. He invested his money well and essentially retired after we wrapped. Rest in peace, Tony.

One black and white photo showed Clark and O'Malley flashing small smiles towards the camera while on set of the sitcom. Another slide had captured the comedian taking a seat on set while holding a script in his hand. O'Malley also wrote: I performed with Anthony during our early years in Boston at the Faneuil Hall Comedy Connection. He was one of the best live acts I've ever seen.

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Destroyed to a point he made you wanna quit right then and there while watching him do it effortlessly. This is really terrible to hear. Clark was born in April 1964 in Lynchburg, Virginia. He graduated from Emerson College in Boston, where he received a degree in mass communications.

Anthony Clark career began with standup

Shortly after graduation, Clark kicked off his entertainment career with stand-up comedy in the Boston area. I think I love stand-up because the reaction is immediate, he once said. In the 1990s, he appeared on the short-lived sitcoms Boston Common and Soul Man, which also starred Dan Aykroyd. He went on to headline the CBS sitcom Yes, Dear, which ran from 2000 to 2006 for six seasons and totaled 122 episodes.

The show featured Clark as film industry executive Greg Warner, who strives to be the perfect father and husband. His life is thrown into chaos when his wife's free-spirited sister, Christine, played by Liza Snyder, and Christine's husband Jimmy, played by Mike O'Malley, move into their guest house.