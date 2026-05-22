Comedian and Podcast Host Shares Her First-Ever Live Comedy Special '40 Is the New 20' on Amazon Prime

The comedian and podcast host discusses navigating life as a woman who's technically 'grown up' but still figuring things out half the time, including dating disasters, friendships, therapy, social media, New York life, and getting older in an industry obsessed with youth. She also talks about coming full circle from her reality star days to opening for Jerry Seinfeld and what she's learned about reinvention, confidence, and getting better with age.

is ready to take center stage for her first-ever live comedy special – and she’s got a lot to say about getting older (while still feeling 20), surviving modern dating and trying to figure it all out in a new decade.

The one-hour event, aptly titled "40 Is the New 20", will be recorded live on Saturday, May 23, at NYC hotspot The Cutting Room (and is expected to air on Amazon Prime in November). With hush-hush celebrity guests scheduled to appear during the taping, the actress and popular podcast host is flipping the script with her fearless humor, relatable storytelling and unapologetic take on what it really means to turn 40 in today’s youth-obsessed culture.to talk about coming full circle – from her reality star days to opening for Jerry Seinfeld – and what she’s learned about reinvention, confidence and getting better with age





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Comedy Podcast Live Comedy Special 40 Is The New 20 Amazon Prime NYC Hotspot The Cutting Room Celebrity Guests Fearless Humor Relatable Storytelling Unapologetic Take Coming Full Circle Dating Disasters Friendships Therapy Social Media New York Life Getting Older Industry Obsessed With Youth Women Reinvention Confidence Getting Better With Age Fearless Humor Relatable Storytelling Unapologetic Take Coming Full Circle Dating Disasters Friendships Therapy Social Media New York Life Getting Older Industry Obsessed With Youth Women Reinvention Confidence Getting Better With Age Fearless Humor Relatable Storytelling Unapologetic Take Coming Full Circle Dating Disasters Friendships Therapy Social Media New York Life Getting Older Industry Obsessed With Youth Women Reinvention Confidence Getting Better With Age

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