Matt Gilman, a comedian, actor, and social media personality, has faced swift backlash for dreaming about a public assassination during the UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House.

A comedian, actor, and social media personality, Matt Gilman , locked his main social media account after fantasizing about President Donald Trump getting assassinated at the White House.

Gilman faced swift backlash for dreaming about a public assassination during the UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House. He deleted the post and set his X account to private. When asked who was upset with him, Gilman replied: People thinking that I'm genuinely calling for political violence, I guess. Gilman is not the only one to have voiced similar fantasies about the deaths of political opponents.

Actor Rosie O'Donnell promoted a sick death wish against the President on Thursday on social media, sharing a Threads post by another user that read, Hang in there. He's going to fall asleep in one of those meetings and never wake up. The post - which featured several images depicting Trump, zoomed in and cropped in certain areas to imply the president suffers from poor health - also included the hashtag 2026.

When leftists are not wishing death on their political opponents who are alive, they are openly celebrating or downplaying the murder of those with whom they disagree - such as the horrific September 10 assassination of Turning Point USA founder and conservative icon Charlie Kirk. Meanwhile, leftists continue to engage in a striking form of cognitive dissonance by refusing to even consider that one of their own could commit a horrific political assassination - as they carry on painting themselves as the victims, instead.

Before Trump was inaugurated in January 2025, O'Donnell dramatically fled the United States and moved to Ireland, where she relentlessly fearmongered about matters involving the Trump administration in TikTok videos transmitted from across the ocean. While disseminating her unhinged tirades on social media, O'Donnell has quietly returned to the United States on at least two occasions - after vowing she wouldn't come back to America while President Trump is in office.

This behavior has sparked concerns about the increasing normalization of violence and hatred in society, particularly among left-wing groups. The incident has also raised questions about the responsibility of social media platforms in allowing such content to spread and the impact it has on the public discourse





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Matt Gilman Donald Trump UFC Freedom 250 Rosie O'donnell Charlie Kirk Turning Point USA Cognitive Dissonance Social Media Violence And Hatred

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump's White House Ballroom Project Sparks Legal Battle Over Presidential Authority and SecurityPresident Donald Trump is pushing forward with a $400 million White House ballroom and rooftop drone base despite a lawsuit from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, arguing it is essential for national security. A federal judge issued an injunction, but an appeals court allowed construction to continue. Trump has attacked the judge and the plaintiff, escalating a legal fight over executive power.

Read more »

Trump’s Tacky UFC Arena Towers Over the White House in New PictureDonald J. Trump

Read more »

Barack Obama’s White House Instagram Account Has Been HackedThe people responsible for the hacking have not been found.

Read more »

Unauthorized AI-generated post appears on former US president Barack Obama's White House Instagram pageUnauthorized posts, including an AI-generated image, appeared on former US president Barack Obama's White House Instagram page before platform security measures restored control. The breach was discovered on Sunday after several unusual posts appeared on the account obamawhitehouse, which has 2.4 million followers and had been inactive since January 20, 2017.

Read more »