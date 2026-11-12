Come Together: 8 personal recipes that define our Thanksgiving

For many of us Thanksgiving has evolved from a days-long cooking marathon to a shared cooking experience — whether you're bringing the 'best mac 'n' cheese in the known universe' or Aunt Angie's oyster stuffing.

Pickle-brined turkey served with a modern oyster stuffing, baked mashed potatoes, creamed sweet garleek and leeks, holiday sangria and much more. In a Thanksgiving world gone potluck, I sometimes feel like one of the last turkey-and-all-the sides hosts.

Certainly, I am the only one on our L.A. Times Food staff who serves the whole meal. ) experience. One person, most often the host, is responsible for the turkey and everyone else brings the sides and pies.

Also read 12 Thanksgiving School Traditions That Have Changed Since the 1970s

Of course, this frequently requires last-minute juggling as guests compete for stove space to reheat the sides and get the mashed potatoes just right. But the potluck approach to Thanksgiving is not only sensible, it adds to the spirit of the holiday with everyone at the table making a contribution. All that said, I happen to love my role as a traditional Thanksgiving host, often for more than 20 guests. But I don’t do it alone.

I happily ceded pie duties years ago to my sister-in-law, Lisette, sometimes supplemented with a stellar pecan pie by a dessert-obsessed photographer friend of mine. And after years watching their late father and this paper’s former restaurant critic, Jonathan Gold, make his favorite meal of the year, my two adult children have stepped up in the kitchen.

Advertisement

Not only do they peel hot chestnuts for our apple-sausage stuffing, saute onions for the green beans and help make the mashed potatoes, creamed leeks and charred Brussels sprouts with thick-cut bacon, they have their own signature dishes. Isabel makes braised fennel, olive and caper bread pudding from a recipe in Claire Ptak’s “The Violet Bakery Cookbook,” and Leon makes a spiced-up version of a macaroni and cheeseEach of these dishes, an evolving memory album of sorts, is a way of connecting us to our past traditions while making room for new traditions.

Because Thanksgiving, no matter how you celebrate it, is personal. To help you make your own new personal traditions this Thanksgiving, the writers and editors at L.A. Times Food have each contributed a favorite holiday recipe.

You’ll find Jenn Harris’ pickle-brined turkey; Stephanie Breijo’s oyster dressing from her Aunt Angie, modernized with fried oysters; Bill Addison’s “best mac ‘n’ cheese in the known universe”; Cody Reiss’ baked-not-boiled mashed potatoes; my own garleek twist on creamed leeks; Daniel Hernandez’s crunchy persimmon and celery salad; Danielle Dorsey’s “can’t we all just get along” holiday sangria, and Betty Hallock’s mom’s “better-than-classic” pecan pie with an extra-lush custard. These recipes work well whether you’re making the entire meal or just need a single dish to make sure you’re not the one at the potluck with the supermarket pie.

No dry turkey: Here’s how to make a Thanksgiving turkey that’s juicy and flavorful. Use buttermilk, pickle brine and hot sauce. The best mac ‘n’ cheese in the known universe The genius of this mac ‘n’ cheese Edna Lewis recipe, with some slight tweaks, is in the details — both cubed and grated cheddar, and a balance of spices.

Advertisement

For a crisp, bright bite between all the Thanksgiving stuffing and mashed potatoes, make this low-effort but delicious salad with persimmon, apple and celery‘Can’t we all just get along’ holiday sangriaThe key to this not-too-sweet pecan pie is an extra-lush custard, crispy-caramelized pecans and the coldest dough ingredients for the flakiest crust.