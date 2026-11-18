A Walmart worker is accused of helping a man murder his wife outside a Cheltenham Township store.

Prosecutors said Keyshaad Cook shared information about Latosha Ann Cooper's movements with her husband, who is accused of fatally shooting her. Keyshaad Cook, 21, of Philadelphia, is accused of helping facilitate the Oct. 21, 2026, murder of 45-year-old Latosha Ann Cooper outside the Walmart in Cheltenham Township, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators said Cook, who worked at the Walmart, provided information about Cooper's schedule, whereabouts and movements to Destino Jean-Louis, 23, of Philadelphia, who is accused of shooting and killing his wife. According to investigators, Jean-Louis, a Haitian national, had married Cooper in an effort to secure his immigration status in the United States. Investigators uncovered messages and phone calls between Cook and Jean-Louis that showed Cook repeatedly encouraged Jean-Louis to carry out the attack on Cooper.

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On the night of the murder, Cook was working a shift at Walmart when he texted Jean-Louis to"come now" around 9:15 p.m., according to investigators. About two hours later, around 11:30 p.m., police responded to the Walmart at the Cedarbrook Plaza Shopping Center on South Easton Road for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found Cooper lying next to her car with a gunshot wound to her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy later determined Cooper died from multiple gunshot wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide. Investigators obtained surveillance video showing a masked man standing near a bush toward the store's entrance shortly before the shooting. A coworker told police she and Cooper had just finished their shift and were talking in the parking lot when a masked man approached them, pulled out a gun and opened fire. The gunman then ran across Cheltenham Avenue into Philadelphia.

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Police identified Jean-Louis as the suspected gunman. Investigators said he previously worked at the Walmart and had been in a relationship with Cooper. Robert Clark of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force previously said authorities questioned the legitimacy of the marriage and Cooper later decided not to continue with the immigration process. A coworker previously told police Jean-Louis had been fired from Walmart because of immigration issues and had begun calling employees to ask about Cooper's work schedule.

The coworker also told investigators Jean-Louis had admitted to physically abusing Cooper during their relationship. Jean-Louis was arrested by the U.S. Marshals on Oct. 23 at a home in Philadelphia. Investigators said they found 11 rounds of .22-caliber ammunition inside the home. Cellphone records also showed Jean-Louis made multiple trips between the Philadelphia home and the Cheltenham Walmart in the weeks leading up to Cooper's murder.

Investigators said those records placed him near the Walmart parking lot at the time of the shooting. Jean-Louis was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder and related offenses in Cooper's death. During the continued investigation, detectives recovered and reviewed Jean-Louis' cellphone, uncovering messages and phone calls with Cook that prosecutors said connected him to the murder. Cook was arrested on Nov. 17 and charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit third-degree murder and third-degree murder.

He was arraigned on Nov. 18, and a judge set his bail at $1 million cash. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3.