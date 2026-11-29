A new 18-month study published in JAMA Network Open reveals that combining aerobic cycling with computer-based cognitive training significantly preserves cortical thickness and wards off structural dementia changes in older adults with mild cognitive impairment.

Researchers at the Northwell Institute for Healthy Aging have identified a powerful dual intervention for slowing dementia progression. A comprehensive 18-month study involving nearly 150 older adults with mild cognitive impairment reveals that combining aerobic cycling with computer-based brain training offers superior protection against structural brain changes associated with Alzheimer's disease . This finding suggests that simultaneous physical and mental exertion may be the most effective strategy for preserving neurological health.

Study Groups and Brain Scan Metrics

The research team monitored 146 older adults with amnestic mild cognitive impairment, a condition characterized by memory loss that does not yet disrupt daily independence. Participants averaged 74 years of age and were recruited from clinical programs at the University of Minnesota , the University of Rochester in New York, and Arizona State University . Half of the cohort, 51 percent, were men.

Also read Electric Vehicles Outsell Gasoline and Diesel Cars Combined in the EU in October

Over a six-month intervention period, participants were randomly assigned to one of four distinct groups. One group performed aerobic exercise combined with cognitive training. Another group focused solely on speed-of-processing tasks. A third group engaged in cycling only, while the final group participated in mental leisure activities alongside stretching exercises. The brain-training components were designed to increase in difficulty over time.

Superior Protection in Combined Intervention Group

Scientists utilized MRI scans to measure Alzheimer's disease signature cortical thickness and white matter hyperintensities before the intervention, immediately after the six-month period, and at one and 18 months post-baseline. Cortical thickness measurements focus on cerebral cortex areas responsible for memory, language, and sensory processing. These specific regions are known to be the most vulnerable to damage from Alzheimer's disease .

Advertisement

Advertisement

The data indicated that the group engaging in both aerobic exercise and cognitive training experienced the least amount of cortical thinning. This group demonstrated the most significant preservation of key brain structures. In contrast, additional analyses of participants with complete MRI data showed that the cycling-only group experienced greater progression of white matter hyperintensities compared to the other groups.

Dosage Response and Neurological Benefits

Researchers observed a clear dosage effect within the combined intervention group. Attendance records showed that each additional 10 sessions attended was associated with less cortical thinning immediately following the six-month intervention. This correlation highlights the importance of consistent engagement in both physical and mental challenges to maximize neurological benefits.

The computer-based brain games are specifically engineered to enhance visual information processing. This is a critical skill that typically degrades significantly in individuals with dementia. By simultaneously raising growth factors in the brain, the combined exercises help protect neurons from damage and encourage neuroplasticity, which is the brain's ability to adapt and form new connections.

Expert Commentary and Future Research Directions

Dr. Liron Sinvani, director for research and innovation at the Northwell Institute for Healthy Aging, emphasized the significance of these early findings. She noted that the evidence is encouraging, demonstrating that staying physically active and challenging the mind can build resilience. This protective effect occurs even after memory changes have already begun to manifest in patients with mild cognitive impairment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the promising results, the researchers published their findings in JAMA Network Open with important caveats. They clarified that the findings are observational and do not definitively prove causation. Further long-term research with larger sample sizes is required to confirm that the combination of aerobic exercise and brain training directly reduces the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.