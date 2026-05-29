Combatting ‘major threats’ to law: New York County Lawyers Association’s new president announces plan to boost legal service offerings

The Trump administration, a lack of access to attorneys and artificial intelligence: These are the three most pressing threats to the country’s legal system,

Combatting ‘major threats’ to law: New York County Lawyers Association’s new president announces plan to boost legal service offeringsNew New York County Bar Association President Ronald Minkoff stands with members of the group’s Rule of Law Committee, who were honored for their outstanding work over the past year.

The Trump administration, a lack of access to attorneys and artificial intelligence: These are the three most pressing threats to the country’s legal system, according to the new president of thennounced the formation of a task force to create a plan for non-lawyers — such as paralegals, social workers and other members of the public — to be trained by lawyers to provide pro-bono legal services to people who otherwise would not be able to afford an attorney. In Minkoff’s view, the plan is essential to combating the significant threat to the rule of law posed by a lack of easy access to counsel.

“Lawyers have a monopoly on legal services, and for a lot of reasons that’s justified because of our training, but frankly, we’re not meeting the need,” he told amNewYork after his address. “We don’t have enough people to meet the need, so we have to find a way to kind of multiply our skills. One way to do it is to train people so that they’re certificated … to serve people in housing court or in family court.

”“If people can’t afford a lawyer, if they can’t access our courts, if they can’t afford to get a contract written, then the idea of rule of law is a fantasy,” Minkoff added. He said members of the bar association would be working to create a proposal they’d eventually submit to the state’s court system, which would ultimately carry out the training for non-lawyers.

Though he said New York has been “resistant” to these types of programs in the past, he is hoping he and his bar association can push the state to adopt this solution to the counsel crisis. It’s all the more critical that people are able to access legal services in the current political client, Minkoff said, as he believes the current Trump administration is a dangerous threat to the legal system and rule of law.

Minkoff said he would work to push back against that threat through consistent public speeches, writing and protests.

“The executive orders targeting law firms, the lawless rendition of illegal and even legal migrants out of the country, continual attacks on our judiciary, the list goes on and on,” Minkoff said of what he saw as Trump’s harm to the legal system. “I remain committed as president to continue to speak out in favor of the rule of law and judicial independence.

”Illustrating the bar association’s commitment to upholding the rule of law in the light of the Trump administration’s attacks on it, outgoing Bar Association President Richard Swanson presented members of its Rule of Law Committee with an award recognizing their efforts over the past year. The Boris Kostelanetz President’s Medal is presented to attorney Arthur Field for outstanding service to the bar association over the years.

On artificial intelligence, what Minkoff identified as the third major threat to the legal system, Minkoff said he would do everything he could to make Manhattan’s bar association a leader on the matter.

“Will it replace us? Will all lawyers become chatbots, or will all chatbots become lawyers? I don’t know,” Minkoff said of AI in law.

“It’s a technology that is so imperfect that it gets lawyers in trouble every day – we have 1,000 cases nationwide on AI hallucinations alone – but at the same time, it offers such incredible promise on access to justice. ”Provided by New York County Bar Association He said he’ll be deploying the bar association’s technology committee to monitor how AI can improve access to justice and train lawyers on how to use AI properly, so that it can help them without getting them in trouble.

Minkoff wasn’t the only new leader elected to Manhattan’s bar last night. Below is a list of new elected officers and attorneys honored with awards at the association’s annual meeting:Kobak Award: NYCLA Law and Technology CommitteeIsabella Gallo covers courts and law for amNewYork Law.

She breaks down legal developments, court decisions, cases, lawsuits and the work of attorneys and judges to make the law more accessible to the public and provide a reliable resource to lawyers looking to understand how recent rulings could impact their practice.new president announces plan to boost legal service offerings Mayor Mamdani’s World Cup traffic game plan will convert 42nd Street into a shuttle and MTA bus corridor on match daysMade in Brooklyn Tours: Meet the man mapping the borough, one small business at a time Con Edison sued over leaving Midtown ditch uncovered 3 blocks from where woman fell down utility company’s open manhole earlier this monthArte Museum NY brings spring indoorssay ICE targeted them during wild clash outside Delaney Hall





amNewYork / 🏆 336. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York and New Jersey are investigating FIFA's ticket practices as World Cup prices soarFIFA is under fresh scrutiny for sky-high World Cup ticket prices and sales tactics that fans say left them with worse deals than they wanted.

Read more »

New York and New Jersey are investigating FIFA’s ticket practices as World Cup prices soarSome seats for the July 19 final are going for nearly $33,000.

Read more »

New York, New Jersey investigating FIFA World Cup ticket pricingNEW YORK (AP) — FIFA is under fresh scrutiny for sky-high World Cup ticket prices and sales tactics that fans say left them with worse deals than they wanted.

Read more »

Zohran Mamdani Announces a New Race in New York City—and Shares His Favorite Marathoning MomentWe interviewed the mayor of NYC about marathon training and what he enjoys most about running.

Read more »