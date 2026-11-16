Column: The arrogance of Newsom's death penalty commutations

Excuse me, but I’m not ready to extol Gov.

A condemned inmate in 2024 is led to his cell in San Quentin’s Death Row, which was closed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. In fact, I see Newsom’s controversial mass clemency as an abuse of power and a tad arrogant.

Smacks of laziness, too. Rather than acting unilaterally, Newsom should have spent the time and energy taking a death penalty repeal to the Legislature and California citizens rightfully should share in the momentous decision of whether to continue or conclude capital punishment — especially after Newsom previously promised to abide by their will on the matter. Guiding voters toward ripping up our death penalty laws would have been true gubernatorial leadership.

Also read Trump attacks Newsom over death penalty move: 'Disaster for justice'

Yes, I believe the death penalty should finally be wiped off the books as a possible punishment for even the worst of the worst killers in California. Not for moral reasons. Most of these creeps don’t deserve any mercy. To be sentenced to death in California, someone must commit more than murder.

The murderer must also, for example, rape, torture, kidnap, kill a cop or kill many. But capital punishment should be eliminated in California on practical grounds. It has long existed in name only. We’ve executed only 13 murderers since California reestablished the death penalty in 1978, and none since 2006.

It’s a broken system that doesn’t work. Yet, it has cost taxpayers billions of dollars to maintain the death penalty pretense, largely for funding inmates’ automatic appeals and special prison treatment. It would be much more efficient and less expensive to just sentence them to life without parole and allow the killers to die naturally in prison without all the court appeals and other extra costs.

Shortly after becoming governor in 2019, he reneged on his previous vow to follow the voters’ lead and declared a moratorium on capital punishment. Later, he dismantled San Quentin’s actual “death row” and execution chamber, dispersing the condemned killers throughout the prison system. But there’s a problematic legal hurdle. The commutation of any death row prisoner who has committed more than one felony must be approved by the state Supreme Court.

And 70% — or 382 —Not only that, but the court presumably must act before Newsom leaves office in a few weeks. His replacement, Democrat Xavier Becerra, will be sworn in on Jan. 4. Unless the court grants blanket clemency to all 382 prisoners without carefully reviewing each case — and this isn’t how the system was intended — the justices’ only option seems to be to ignore Newsom’s request. Otherwise, we’re talking about an impossible workload over the holidays.

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Absent court action, Becerra — a death penalty opponent — would be smart to do what Newsom should have: Sponsor a repeal measure on a future state ballot.

“The conditions never presented themselves,” he told the New York Times. “So many things got in the way of that. ”And conditions lacking? Nonsense.

His Democratic Party completely dominates the Legislature with a supermajority. And this would have been the perfect year to place a repealer on the ballot and catch the blue wave. The outgoing governor’s plan to remove the threat of capital punishment hanging over more than 500 condemned inmates comes as he considers a run for president.

In an open letter to Californians, Newsom said he was commuting all the death sentences because “I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California values. … I am compelled to follow my conscience. ” But Newsom’s action wasn’t necessary to spare anyone’s life. Judges and juries are still sentencing some murderers to death.

But no California execution is conceivable in the foreseeable future. In 2016, as then-Lt. Gov. Newsom was starting to run for governor, he told the Modesto Bee editorial board that he would “be accountable to the will of the voters” on capital punishment.

“I would not my personal opinions in the way of the public’s right to make a determination. ” And in 2018, candidate Newsom again said he didn’t “want to get ahead of the will of the voters,” adding that he desired to “give the voters a chance to reconsider” their previous rejections of repeals. Contrast Newsom’s action with how one of California’s greatest governors, Democrat Pat Brown, handled death penalty cases in the early 1960s.

Sure, the world has changed since then. But the death penalty argument is essentially the same. And politicians still should keep their word and listen to voters. Brown was adamantly opposed to the death penalty.

But there were no mass clemencies for him. He carefully weighed each case separately, granting 23 clemencies and sending 36 prisoners to their deaths. He urged the Legislature to repeal capital punishment and narrowly failed.

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“The death penalty constitutes an affront to human dignity and brutalizes and degrades society,” Brown said. “But I have sworn to uphold and faithfully execute the laws of this state. ... The chief executive, whatever his personal beliefs, must respect and be guided by the will of the people.

” The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content. The column argues that Newsom’s commutations may move California toward ending executions, but that the governor should have sought a formal repeal through the Legislature and voters rather than using clemency to achieve a similar result.

It says this approach is especially troubling because Newsom had previously pledged to respect voters’ wishes on capital punishment, which Californians rejected abolishing in 2012 and 2016. At the same time, the column supports abolishing the death penalty on practical grounds: it describes California’s system as costly and ineffective, noting that executions have been rare and have not occurred since 2006.

It argues that life without parole would preserve a severe punishment while avoiding the expense and prolonged appeals associated with death sentences. The column also questions the timing and feasibility of the blanket commutations. State rules require California Supreme Court approval for commutations involving people with multiple felony convictions; Newsom’s request covers hundreds of such cases, and the court has no guaranteed timeline for acting. As an alternative model, the column points to former Gov.

Pat Brown’s case-by-case clemency decisions and efforts to persuade the Legislature to repeal capital punishment. It contends that Newsom should have pursued that kind of public and legislative process rather than acting unilaterally. Newsom’s defense is that capital punishment is morally wrong and incompatible with California’s values and justice system.

He has argued that life without parole is the most severe punishment the state can ethically impose, and that applying one commutation to everyone avoids treating victims’ cases as more or less deserving of mercy. Death-penalty opponents, including the ACLU, have praised the commutations as a step away from what they describe as a racist, error-prone and inhumane punishment.

Some victims’ relatives who oppose capital punishment have also said that whether an offender is executed is separate from their own recovery and access to support. Conversely, prosecutors and victims’ advocates who oppose the plan say blanket commutations disregard the decisions of juries and judges, the preferences of voters who retained the death penalty, and the experiences of families who lost loved ones.

Some have also challenged the commutations on legal grounds, including arguments that the governor failed to provide required notice. Supporters of retaining capital punishment argue that the death penalty remains lawful and that voters have not repealed it. They contend that commutations should be considered individually, given the distinct evidence, victims and legal histories in each case; the California Supreme Court’s required review for many of the prisoners is a central part of that dispute.

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