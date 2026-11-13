Column: Only one of these Oscar contenders is likely to land a best picture nom. Which will it be?

With the race starting to take shape, the 'crowd-pleaser' lane is crowded indeed. Will ‘Club Kid,’ ‘I Play Rocky,’ ‘Being Heumann’ or ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ end up in the final 10?

With the race starting to take shape, the ‘crowd-pleaser’ lane is crowded indeed.

Will ‘Club Kid,’ ‘I Play Rocky,’ ‘Being Heumann’ or ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ end up in the final 10? We tend to think of cinematic crowd-pleasers as movies that contain underdogs and uplift, a few tears, a little laughter, a cup of corn and an ending that melts your heart. These films rarely receive much love from Oscar voters. But they have been nominated for best picture and, on occasion, even won .

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This year, we have a quartet of crowd-pleasing contenders vying for one spot among the best picture nominees. Will one of these underdogs go the distance? Grab a tissue box and let’s take a look. Director Peter Farrelly made the 2019 best picture winner “Green Book.

” And “Rocky,” of course, took the top prize in 1977. Anthony Ippolito plays Stallone as a cuddly, quixotic figure whose biggest flaw is that he believes in himself too much.steals every scene he’s in. And Tracy Letts plays another glorious grump, in this case a studio exec none too happy with Stallone’s stubbornness. As far as actors writing their own tickets, I’m more of a “Good Will Hunting” guy.

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But the movie is a lesson on the value of determination. The next time my wife suggests we order out the bird on Thanksgiving, I’m now inspired to say, “I Cook Turkey. ”Producer Alex Coco won best picture two years ago for “Anora,” which has the same chaotic energy as “Club Kid. ”Writer-director Jordan Firstman wrote himself a part, just like Stallone.

His Peter starts as a congenial cokehead and then discovers a new outlook on life, all thanks to fatherhood. Reggie Absolom is poised and adorable as the cool kid who shows up at Peter’s door.

He likes the Cocteau TwinsWhen the complications arrive, as they must because somebody has to question the wisdom of Peter raising this child, you will feel for our protagonist as Firstman taps into his vulnerabilities in a way that will disarm even the hardest of hearts. In many respects, yes. Don’t we all want to love someone so much that we’d spend $300 to buy their favorite album on vinyl?

A24 has so many best picture contenders this year — “You Can See Everything,” “The Invite,” “The Debut” — that the Oscar victory would be for Firstman to earn an original screenplay nod, a strong possibility. Director Siân Heder, who co-wrote the movie with Rebekah Taussig, won an Oscar for writing the 2022 best picture winner “CODA. ”The world needs more defiant activists like Heumann, a woman who forgoes politeness for righteous anger at an indifferent world.

Lead Ruth Madeley brings Heumann’s fire and wit and, yes, abrasiveness to life with a complexity that serves the film’s tough-minded subject well. I don’t think you need a spoiler alert. Just look around at every public building and sidewalk. Activism can work!

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Heumann never stopped. The movie ends with a striking wide shot of Heumann in her wheelchair in front of the steps of the Capitol in Washington, not a ramp in sight, shaking her head, saying that this won’t do. It’s an inspiring film about a woman few people know even though we see the impact of her work every day. But the storytelling is a little too cute and formulaic for it to go far with the film academy.

The last player chosen in the 1983 NFL draft, John Tuggle makes the team. But his fight has only just begun, as he’s diagnosed with cancer the following year. Michael Shannon, playing New York Giants head coach Bill Parcells, has two nominations. It has yet to screen for critics.

But strong audience test scores prompted Paramount to give the movie a prime Christmas Day release date. More than once, Tuggle tells people that he’s “kinda likable. ” He is! He might be the sunniest character this side of the “Air Bud” golden retriever.

Peak dad-core, but no awards. However, if dads get to pick the movie the family goes to see during the holidays, this is going to be it. Unless they live in Philly. Glenn Whipp covers film and television for the Los Angeles Times and serves as columnist for The Envelope, The Times’ awards season publication.