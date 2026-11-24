The current pop in Nvidia’s stock notwithstanding, Monday morning’s news isn’t good for the chip manufacturer.

On Monday morning, Jensen Huang was reinstated as chief executive of Nvidia, the chip manufacturer he founded back in the early 1990s. Nvidia designs the most valuable chips for artificial intelligence, which is why it’s now second only to Apple among the most valuable companies in the world.

Let’s review: On Nov. 12, Huang was ousted by Nvidia’s board after having a sexual relationship with a subordinate. The fact that he also had an affair with Alice Huang , an alleged asset of the Chinese government, didn’t help his case. Nor did allegations that her company, Megaspeed, seemed to collude with Nvidia — along with the possible help of U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick — to circumvent restrictions on sales of highly sensitive chips.

Also read Trump defends Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang after reinstatement, says scandal could be net positive

Just last week, the U.S. Departments of Justice and Commerce confirmed that Megaspeed was under criminal investigation for “On Sunday, the New York Times reported that Alice Huang had extensive contacts with an “official of China’s top spy agency for more than a year” during her affair with the CEO. That same day, Republican Sen.

John Kennedy joined “Meet the Press” to suggest, “It appears to me, I emphasize ‘appears,’ that the Department of Commerce has allowed the Communist Party of China to circumvent our export controls on advanced chips. Either that, or they didn’t know what they were doing. ”that President Trump had been poised to fire Lutnick when it was revealed that, contrary to denials, he had visited Jeffrey Epstein’s “sex island.

” But after Lutnick donated $25 million to Trump’s presidential library, Lutnick’s job was once again secure. But in case you hadn’t noticed, these are not normal times. Trump is famously obsessed with the stock market, and Nvidia is the centerpiece of the AI-fueled stock boom. Huang’s ouster, combined with the fact that he had organized Nvidia in such a way that no obvious successor could replace him, caused its stock to tank.

Advertisement

Huang and Nvidia were in effect too big to fail, which is why Trump wanted him reinstated. The same day Kennedy raised the possibility of very serious crimes, Trump called in to an Nvidia board meeting and convinced the company to reinstate Huang. The board complied. Trump then called in to CNBC, tookNo one should be shocked that Trump, a serial adulterer, would shrug off a sex scandal.

But the more important scandal here is not the sex. For starters, we know that Trump was informed of Huang’s compromised situation months ago and did nothing. The current pop in Nvidia’s stock notwithstanding, this is not good news for the chip manufacturer. By reinstating Huang under political pressure, the board has gelded itself.

The potential shareholder lawsuits it has opened itself to are incalculable. The moral hazard hardly ends there. As of Monday morning, Nvidia was still under investigation by the SEC, and presumably by the Departments of Justice and Commerce, for, among other things, accounting practices that hid the sales of chips to Asian companies suspected ofthe most sensitive of those chips to China.

Now that Trump has declared Huang “exonerated,” speculation that the investigation will be terminated for political expediency is unavoidable. If it is revealed that the administration called off criminal and national security investigations to protect a friend and donor to the president’s projects , the incentive to purchase special treatment from the government will only intensify. And, I would expect, a preemptive presidential pardon will be inevitable.

Then, of course, there are the profound national security questions raised by a president seemingly more interested in his bromance with China’s dictator and his obsession with the stock market. Oh, and we don’t know what the president promised to the board to gain the reversal. Obviously, Congress has to investigate.

Given the voters’ concerns with the manifest corruption of this White House, as well as the popular queasiness with AI and data centers, the Democrats would be insane not to mount an investigation that could provide ample opportunities for Republicans to distance themselves from this ongoing dumpster fire. The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.

Advertisement

The column argues that President Trump’s intervention to restore Jensen Huang as Nvidia’s CEO undermines the board’s independence and raises doubts about whether corporate decisions are being made for business reasons or to protect the stock market. Reuters reported that the board reversed its position after Trump’s pressure, while governance experts questioned the board’s independence. It contends that reinstating Huang before the company’s investigation is complete risks weakening oversight and exposing Nvidia to legal and shareholder consequences.

Nvidia said its independent-director committee would continue its investigation after Huang’s return. The piece warns that political involvement could erode confidence in the handling of outstanding inquiries into Nvidia, its business partners and chip exports to China. Reuters reported that the company and Huang faced multiple federal and state probes, including an SEC review of accounting practices and a criminal investigation into Megaspeed.

The column frames the episode as a national-security and public-corruption concern, and calls for congressional scrutiny of the administration’s role and the company’s conduct. Lawmakers from both parties have raised questions about the reinstatement and called for investigations. Trump defended Huang’s return, saying the board had made the “correct and proper decision” and that the government had no reason to believe Huang’s reinstatement posed a national-security risk.

Nvidia’s board said it received information from the U.S. government that Huang’s return posed no national-security risk, while emphasizing that its investigation into whether he was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort would continue. The decision received a favorable market response: Nvidia shares rose sharply after the reinstatement, reflecting investor approval of Huang’s return, though the rise did not erase all losses since his resignation. Some lawmakers and officials have challenged the assurances surrounding the decision.

Republican lawmakers said the reinstatement and brief internal review did not resolve national-security concerns, while Democrats called for a broad congressional investigation. Jonah Goldberg is editor in chief of the Dispatch and has been a Los Angeles Times Opinion columnist since 2005. He holds the Asness Chair in Applied Liberty at the American Enterprise Institute. He was previously senior editor at National Review and lives in Washington, D.C.

Host Beth Ruyak sits down with moderate Democrat David Townsend and anti-Trump Republican Rob Stutzman, who find themselves agreeing far more than expected. Lenny Bruce revolutionized the world of stand-up comedy in the 1960s, with unfiltered language and a fearless relish for taboo subjects like religion. But his pathbreaking act made him a target of the LA vice squad.

Over the last several years, as the war with Russia has intensified, Ukraine has increased its efforts to recruit soldiers from foreign countries, largely from those in Latin America, like Colombia. Thousands of Latino soldiers have enlisted and, if you listen to all four episodes of Call Sign Condor, you’ll meet several of them.