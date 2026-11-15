Column: How overturning Roe vs. Wade hurt the health of every American

Alice Miranda Ollstein’s new book, “Side Effects,” delves into the disastrous results of returning abortion law to the states.

Did the conservative members of the Supreme Court have any idea what they were unleashing on the people of this country when theyDo you think they understood that allowing states to determine their own laws regarding abortion would result in women sitting in parking lotsbecause doctors believed they had to wait for a woman’s organs to fail before performing life-saving abortions?

Or that a pregnant woman with cancer who needs an abortion to start life-saving chemo treatmentsfor women of child-bearing age on the off-chance that the medications they needed for lupus, arthritis or psoriasis might cause abortions, even when the women were in no danger of becoming pregnant because they, for example, had had hysterectomies?in some medical studies because the treatments being studied might have adverse effects on fetuses — even if the women were not pregnant, had no plans to get pregnant and did not plan to stay pregnant if they became so?

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Did the justices understand that they’d be stymieing research on conditions like Gulf War illness — in which veterans with chemical exposures suffer from rashes, muscle pain and brain fog — because a promising treatment, mifepristone, also happens to be used as an abortifacient? These grotesque outcomes of the court’s Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision are detailed in an important new book, “Side Effects: How Abortion Bans Affect Everyone’s Health,” by journalist Alice Miranda Ollstein, who covers reproductive health for Politico.

I would love to send copies to the six justices who blithely overturned Roe, especially to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, whoBut Ollstein, 38, said she did not spend time pondering whether the justices understood or cared about the implications of their decision.

“I wanted to focus on what the consequences have been, because that’s not speculation,” Ollstein told me Wednesday. “We don’t have to guess what’s in somebody’s mind and heart. We can see in hard data and people’s real stories what the repercussions are. In one sense, it almost doesn’t matter what the intent was.

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This is the result. ” in states with draconian antiabortion laws, such as Idaho, Kentucky and Tennessee. Where military veteransAs Ollstein told me, “If you make the exception broad — ’You can only intervene in a life-threatening circumstance’ — it’s vague and people don’t know when they’re allowed to act.

If you make it very specific — ‘You can have an abortion if your blood pressure is this exact number’ — no list can ever be comprehensive. Being too specific may be just as dangerous as being too broad. ” Having covered the abortion beat as a news reporter shortly after President Obama was first elected, I’ve always believed that Americans will never be able to reach a middle ground on reproductive rights. The sides are too polarized.

What I failed to realize, and what Ollstein pointed out, was that in Roe vs. Wade, we already had one.the middle ground because it allowed states to impose restrictions later in pregnancy but had national protections for abortions earlier in pregnancy,” Ollstein said.

“That was already a compromise because a lot of people believe there should be no restrictions at any point in pregnancy. That was the contested, uneasy compromise that held for 50 years, and now we’re in a new era. ” Thanks to the recent midterm elections, the aftershocks of Dobbs are about to give way to a new political reality.

The reordering of power from red to blue in state legislatures, governor’s mansions and Congress is good news for those who believe Dobbs inflicted terrible unforeseen consequences.

“People should also pay attention to state attorneys general seats that flipped,” Ollstein said. “Those are very influential on abortion. ”Indeed, both Texas and Kansas were part of lawsuits trying to force the Food and Drug Administration to restrict abortion pills, but their new Democratic attorneys general have signaled they will not continue those fights.

The Supreme Court returned the power to regulate or outlaw abortion to the states, Ollstein said, “as though it was putting it to bed and washing its hands of the issue. That’s already proven untrue. ” In fact, the court has repeatedly had to address secondary conflicts over things like access to medication abortion, federal emergency care mandates and Medicaid provider exclusions.

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As long as there are people who want to control women’s bodies, and people who refuse to let that happen, the battle over abortion in America will not go away anytime soon. The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.

’s effects extend well beyond abortion access: legal uncertainty can delay miscarriage and emergency care, discourage clinicians from practicing in restrictive states and complicate treatment unrelated to pregnancy. KFF surveys and reporting document clinicians’ concerns about legal risk and constraints on miscarriage and emergency care. It contends that exceptions in abortion bans may not resolve the problem when doctors cannot tell in advance what circumstances qualify.

KFF has likewise reported that exceptions can be difficult to apply in practice and may lead to delayed care. The column presents the consequences as measurable rather than speculative, drawing on patient accounts and research described in Alice Miranda Ollstein’s book. It also argues thatIt concludes that regulating medical decisions through criminal laws can put patients and clinicians in untenable positions, and that the effects ofwill continue to shape health care and elections.

KFF has also reported that abortion restrictions may worsen provider shortages and disproportionately burden people with fewer resources.majority’s position, as summarized in its opinion, is that the Constitution does not establish a right to abortion and that the issue should be decided by voters and elected representatives. The majority also identifies protecting prenatal life and other state interests as legitimate grounds for regulation. Supporters of abortion restrictions argue that such laws protect fetal life while retaining exceptions for medical emergencies.

Some lawmakers have sought to clarify those exceptions without loosening bans more broadly; Texas’s 2025 law, for example, specified circumstances in which doctors may intervene and addressed the timing of action and legal proof. Anti-abortion groups and medical associations supporting Texas legislation said the clarified language would allow doctors to act in certain serious situations, including some pregnancy complications.

That position contrasts with the column’s emphasis on uncertainty and delayed care; reporting on the legislation also noted that medical groups and advocates continued to question whether the changes addressed the risks clinicians face. Robin Abcarian is an opinion columnist at the Los Angeles Times. She writes about news, politics and culture. Follow her on Bluesky @rabcarian.bsky.social and Threads @rabcarian.

It started as a ploy to scare Texas out of redrawing its congressional map and ended with California voters approving a new map of their own, one that could hat could help alter the balance of power in Washington. William Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible. His reputation gave him unchecked authority as a dam builder. In 1928, that led to one of America’s deadliest disasters--and the question of whether it was a crime.