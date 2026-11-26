The midterm uprising ruptured polarized patterns of voting and gave us an expanded political map for the presidential race, far beyond the old 'battleground' states.

Supporters celebrate at an election night watch party for James Talarico, a Democrat who won the Senate race in Texas. Now presidential candidates in 2028 will not assume the state is a lock for the Republican Party.

As I write on Thanksgiving eve, I’m among the many millions of Americans whose holiday is threatened by storms on both coasts In recent years the competitive battlegrounds have been essentially seven states: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan across the north and Midwest, Georgia and North Carolina in the South, and Arizona and Nevada in the West. Trump boasts constantly, and again this week, about winning all seven in 2024. This month, however, all seven gave Democrats big wins for statewide offices.

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Yet it was the scrumptious upsets for Democrats in red states they’d long written off — Texas, Ohio, South Carolina, Kansas, Iowa, Alaska and — that not only gave Democrats control of the Senate with a comfortable margin, as well as the House, but also scrambled the presidential map going forward.for 2028. After more than 30 years of losing every statewide race, Texas Democrats easily won every one from governor and U.S. senator on down the ballot and also captured the state House and all four state Supreme Court seats in contention.