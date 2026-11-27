If there's one thing of which this decade has reminded us, it is the emotional toll democracy can take.

After three decades of Republicans dominating statewide elections — enacting some of the country’s harshest immigration policies, gerrymandering congressional maps and terrorizing LGBTQ+ children along the way — conservatives could only watch in disbelief as Democrats took every statewide election in the midterm.

“We even flipped the railroad commissioner,” the host of FanDuel’s “Run It Back” said with a hint of surprise, adding she’s considering wearing all blue to family gatherings for the rest of the year. As one of the few progressives in her family, Beadle joked she was “barely alive” the last time a Democrat, Ann Richards, was in the governor’s mansion.planned to avoid talking politics on Thanksgiving, with little difference between liberals and conservatives.

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It’s hard to imagine that scenario flipping just because more than 500 state legislative seats across the country did. That instinct to stay quiet to keep the peace will survive because for 10 years, quietly surviving has been all many families could muster. The rifts at holiday gatherings and friend groups in the Trump era stem from what feels like a betrayal of values everyone assumed they shared.