Column: Enough navel-gazing, Democrats. Focus on the future

The party's advantage in these midterm elections is entirely thanks to Trump’s and Republicans’ own unpopularity.

The Democratic Party’s assessment of its failure in 2024 made no mention of how frail President Biden appeared or Vice President Kamala Harris’ failure to distance herself from him.

Could there be a better metaphor for the plight of the out-of-power Democratic Party than the fact that it’s now a week into debating how the party screwed up an “autopsy” about how the party screwed up the 2024 presidential election? , produced headlines that all but overshadowed news of the much more consequential malpractice on the Republican side — including President Trump’s continued humiliation in his war against Iran and congressional Republicans’First, to dispense with the autopsy: As former Obama strategist and podcaster Dan Pfeiffer titled his recent newsletter, “Ken Martin has to go.

”that funds party organizations in red states as well as blue ones; he wisely refuses to lead a political party that forfeits half the nation. Yes, that financing is a burden when donors aren’t ponying up amid the months-long controversy over the draft autopsy that Martin bottled up. But no party easily raises money when it doesn’t hold the White House or Congress.after his selection as chair 16 months ago to produce and publicize it.

He chose a crony to produce it, then failed to monitor the effort to realize how woefully the draft was falling short: In 192 pages it lacked a conclusion and didn’t mention Joe Biden’s age and evident feebleness, the divisive issues of Israel and Gaza, or why 11th-hour nominee Vice President Kamala Harris lost the votes of so many Black and Latino men — all topics that ought to have been central to the report. Once he realized the draft was a disaster, late last year, Martin declined to take remedial action or start over.

Rather than fess up, he remained silent about the draft’s many shortcomings and simply reneged on his promise to release a report, claiming it was time to focus on the 2026 and 2028 elections. So now the hapless Democrats are months closer to the midterm elections and they’re obsessing and spitting furious over an autopsy that would shame a small-town coroner’s office.

“If you can’t do the small things, you can’t do the big things,” Pfeiffer concluded of Martin’s stewardship. And the DNC has to do big things, including deciding on the calendar, procedures and debates for the 2028 presidential primaries that will produce the party’s pick for its post-Trump future. It hosts the nominating convention, but generally its job of supporting the political apparati to win elections is one that’s in the background.

For the national committee to let itself become the story, and one that screams “weak and hapless,” is inexcusable. Whether the Democratic Party gets rid of Martin or not, its leaders — not just those at the DNC — have to show that they have the vision to see clearly that the advantage Democrats have in this midterm-election year has next to nothing to do with their party’s appeal, but comes in spite of their unpopularity and thanks instead to Trump’s and Republicans’ own.

Sure, Democrats can win some elections in the short term, as voters send a message to the Republicans in power. But the party can’t build a political future by running against a man who’s a lame duck. The Democrats’ challenge is all too obvious. The party’s popularity in polls is lower than Trump’s and no better than the Republican Party’s.

The nonpartisan Pew Research Centerthis month that 59% of American adults have an unfavorable view of the Democratic Party — a statistically insignificant percentage point above the Republican Party’s unfavorable measure. A Quinnipiac Universityconducted at mid-month had Trump’s job approval rating at a new low of 34% among registered voters, but just 20% approved of how Democrats in Congress were performing, seven percentage points below congressional Republicans’ rating.

Yes, they are unfairly tagged in many voters’ minds with holding as their top priorities support for transgender rights in school sports, defunding police, open borders and high spending . But the negative labeling is due in no small part to Democrats’ weakness in countering Republicans’ attacks, and their haplessness in telegraphing alternative, positive messages of what they stand for.

More fairly, the Democratic Party is seen as too distracted by fringe culture war issues such as transgender teens in girls’ sports, and too cowed by identity groups, the pro-Israel lobby, teachers’ unions, immigrants’ rights groups and leftist activists. In fact, more voters consistently support Democrats’ positions on many issues, notably healthcare, than they do Republicans’. Trump, meanwhile, is squandering his party’s lead on issues including the economy and immigration. Yet former Rep.

Barney Frank of Massachusetts, himself a proud liberal Democrat, felt strongly enough that Democrats were allowing themselves to be defined by their left, playing into Republicans’ hands, that he literally turned his dying words into a constructive warning, with hospice interviews in the weeks before he died on May 19.

“Get rid of the perception, that we have allowed to grow, that the entire Democratic Party is committed to a series of very drastic social reconstructions that go beyond the politically acceptable,” Frank The good news for Democrats is that they have a deep bench of politicians who reflect Frank’s prescription: pragmatism and willingness to support incremental progress. Forget 2024. Win in 2026.

Then let the contest to decide the 2028 presidential nomination — and define the party — begin. The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.

The column argues that the uproar over the Democratic National Committee’s botched 2024 “autopsy” symbolizes a broader party dysfunction, with the DNC — which should operate mostly in the background — having instead turned itself into a public example of weakness and haplessness. It contends that DNC Chair Ken Martin, despite being praised for a 50-state strategy and refusal to abandon red states, bears singular responsibility for the fiasco: choosing a crony to lead the report, failing to oversee the work, producing a 192-page draft with no conclusion and no discussion of Biden’s age, Israel-Gaza, or Vice President Harris’ losses among Black and Latino men, and then burying the document rather than fixing it.

Consequently, the piece criticizes Democrats for “navel-gazing” over the report instead of capitalizing on Republicans’ far more consequential problems under President Trump, including foreign policy failures and intra-party rebellions, thereby squandering a political opening. Moving beyond the personnel issue, the column argues that Democrats’ current advantage heading into the midterms is almost entirely a function of Trump’s and Republicans’ unpopularity, not enthusiasm for Democrats, pointing to polling that shows the party and its congressional leaders viewed about as negatively as Republicans.

It concludes that Democrats’ top task must be to redefine the party’s image: first, by countering what the piece calls unfair caricatures , and second, by acknowledging that these perceptions persist in part because Democrats have failed to answer Republican attacks and to broadcast clear, positive messages about what they stand for. At the same time, the article maintains that some criticisms are more justified: Democrats are seen as overly distracted by fringe culture-war fights and too beholden to identity-based constituencies, the pro-Israel lobby, teachers’ unions, immigrants’ rights groups and left-wing activists, at the expense of broader, unifying appeals.

Yet the column stresses that on many concrete policy areas — especially healthcare — voters favor Democratic positions over Republican ones, and that Trump is eroding his party’s edge on issues such as the economy and immigration; this, it suggests, is the strategic opening if Democrats can refocus on those strengths. Citing Barney Frank’s end-of-life warning, the piece urges Democrats to shed the perception that the party is committed to “drastic social reconstructions” beyond what is politically sustainable, and instead elevate a deep bench of pragmatic, incrementalist leaders who can make steady progress without alarming centrist voters.

Ultimately, the article’s prescription is to stop re-litigating 2024, focus relentlessly on winning back power in the 2026 midterms, and then treat the 2028 presidential primaries as the moment to hash out the party’s long-term identity and direction from a stronger position. By contrast, some Democratic strategists and scholars argue that thorough post-election “autopsies” are indispensable rather than self-indulgent, contending that rigorous analysis of 2024 is necessary to understand turnout shifts, geographic weaknesses and messaging failures before planning for 2026 and 2028, rather than something the party should rush past in the name of “moving on.

”At the same time, youth-oriented and progressive Democratic groups reject the suggestion that issues such as transgender rights, racial justice or immigrant protections are “fringe,” asserting instead that these causes are core to the party’s moral identity and should remain central in its platform and public messaging. In addition, many progressives warn that distancing the party from its left flank risks suppressing enthusiasm among young and nonwhite voters; surveys of Democratic voters indicate strong appetite for a young, progressive presidential standard-bearer focused on ambitious change on cost of living, climate and social equality, which these critics argue cannot be cleanly separated from so-called culture-war questions.

Moreover, some analysts dispute the column’s claim that Democrats “can’t build a political future” by running against Trump, pointing out that modern U.S. elections increasingly turn on negative partisanship; historical patterns show that opposition to an unpopular president has often powered midterm gains for the out-party, suggesting that running squarely against Trumpism can be an effective strategy as long as it is paired with a credible alternative agenda.

Meanwhile, organizing groups focused on flipping the House argue that national elite debates over branding matter less than sustained field operations, local candidate recruitment and long-term investment in swing districts; in this view, the path to a durable Democratic majority runs through granular organizing and contesting every winnable seat, not primarily through repositioning the party’s image in Washington.

Finally, some within the party see sweeping calls for a shift toward “pragmatism” as overstated, noting that Democrats have already moderated stances on policing and border security and emphasizing that the larger danger is appearing inconsistent or timid; they argue that voters respond to a clear, values-based program that combines progressive economic priorities with unapologetic support for civil rights rather than a strategy built on trimming or downplaying contentious issues. Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028.

Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.

” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.





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