The midterm election was a repudiation of those who oppose progressive values like diversity, equity and inclusion.

Diversity, equity and inclusion had an excellent midterm election:also had a great election night: Six new representatives will be seated in the House, alongside New York Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib.in Los Angeles; Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez in New York; Donavan McKinney in Michigan; Chris Rabb in Pennsylvania; and Colorado’s, also a democratic socialist, has pledged to run her office like a “public interest law firm,” pursuing litigation against miscreant corporations and landlords.

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Oh, and good riddance to the right-wing populist stylings of Elon Musk, who dropped nearly $500 million down the sink in a vain attempt to buy elections for Republicans, especially in newly blue Texas, where Musk relocated Tesla and SpaceXAmerican voters of both parties handily rejected the tech agenda, voting down nearly every data-center ballot initiative and pro-data center candidate.that democratic socialists pose a greater threat to the country than World War I, World War II, the attack on Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 terrorist attacks was soundly rebuked Tuesday. His own argument has been undercut by his friendly meetings with New York’s popular democratic socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

It’s not just Trump who has attacked the burgeoning left-wing movement, whose midterm candidates advocated for Medicare for All, affordable housing, labor and union protections, an end to military aid to Israel and the abolition of ICE. Some Democrats seem to be losing their minds, as well.

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“If you hate the Democratic Party so much, well, then don’t use our goddamn name,” Democratic consultant James Carville Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, a potential 2028 Democratic presidential contender, has said repeatedly that the Democratic Socialists of America is not a valid wing or caucus in the Democratic Party. “They believe in defunding police, letting prisoners out of prison, opening borders, eliminating the Pentagon,”But the DSA is not, in fact, a party.

It is an advocacy group and an ideological movement akin to what the tea party was for the GOP in 2010. Its membership has grown from about 6,000 in 2015 to about 130,000 today, with a median age of 33. Leave it to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the country’s OG democratic socialist, to describe why: “People are sick and tired of the Rahm Emanuels, and the Democratic establishment and the Republican establishment,”in July.

“The American people are tired of a rigged economy, a corrupt campaign finance system. They want real change. ”Democrats expect to take at least 255 of the House’s 435 seats, maybe more — a whopping increase from the 215 House seats they held going into the midterms. A handful of democratic socialists aren’t going to be able to set the agenda, or hold their leaders hostage for deals.

But their presence signals an important pendulum swing to the left in a country that has been driven to exhaustion by the corruption and cruelty of Trump and the racist radical right. The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.

The column treats the election as a rebuke to efforts to portray democratic socialists as a national threat, pointing to the election of six DSA-backed House candidates and the success of candidates from historically underrepresented groups. NPR likewise reported six DSA candidates elected and described the result as a milestone for the movement.

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It argues that the movement’s appeal stems from frustration with economic inequality and established political leadership, alongside support for policies such as universal healthcare, childcare and affordable housing. NPR reported that DSA-backed campaigns emphasized those concerns, while also taking positions—including abolishing ICE—that proved more polarizing. The piece presents democratic socialism as an advocacy movement within the broader political landscape, not a force large enough to dictate the Democratic agenda.

The article’s central point is that the newcomers’ victories signal a shift in the party’s debate, but their small numbers limit their power to compel legislation. A contrasting view is that victories in Democratic-leaning districts do not establish that the country as a whole endorses the DSA agenda. CNN’s post-election analysis said progressive candidates could win in some circumstances, but argued that more moderate nominees remain the stronger route in competitive seats.

Democratic leaders and other critics have objected to the DSA’s policy positions and its role in party primaries. The Associated Press reported that House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said he did not support the DSA agenda, and noted that DSA-backed candidates do not necessarily share the organization’s full platform. Critics also question the cost and economic effects of proposals such as Medicare for All, student-debt cancellation and expanded public programs.

A post-election report described a White House estimate of substantial additional federal spending; DSA co-chair Megan Romer disputed the estimate, arguing that the total depends on how policies are implemented and what spending they replace. Robin Abcarian is an opinion columnist at the Los Angeles Times. She writes about news, politics and culture. Follow her on Bluesky @rabcarian.bsky.social and Threads @rabcarian.

It started as a ploy to scare Texas out of redrawing its congressional map and ended with California voters approving a new map of their own, one that could hat could help alter the balance of power in Washington. William Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible. His reputation gave him unchecked authority as a dam builder. In 1928, that led to one of America’s deadliest disasters--and the question of whether it was a crime.