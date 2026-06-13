Columbus Weather: Warm, sunny start to the weekend; showers return Sunday

Good morning, Central Ohio! It is a sunny start to the weekend with warm temperatures.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Very warm! High: 86TONIGHT: Partly to mostly

Good morning, Central Ohio! It is a sunny start to the weekend with warm temperatures. MONDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 75 If you plan to take advantage of the beautiful day, don’t forget the sunscreen as the UV index will be very high.

Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s. It won’t be as humid. A few clouds are possible tonight ahead of our next weather maker. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday as a cold front approaches the area. A few strong thunderstorms cannot be ruled out for East Ohio as the Storm Prediction Center has the area under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. Gusty winds will be the primary threat. If you hear thunder roar, head indoors.

It will be pleasant on Monday as the cold front brings cooler air. Highs will be in the mid-70s with mostly to partly sunny skies. Overnight lows will be very comfortable in the mid-50s. Temperatures remain below normal into the work week.

Highs will be in the upper 70s on Tuesday. The chance for rain increases by Wednesday, especially by Wednesday night and into Thursday. We could potentially see a threat of severe weather by Thursday, as the Storm Prediction Center has Central Ohio under a 15% risk. Temperatures will be warm in the low 80s.

A 61-year-old Columbus man is dead after being struck by two cars Thursday while walking along Dublin Road in the Village of Marble Cliff. Police responded to a report of a shooting at 7:34 p.m. Wednesday at 5286 Applebaugh Street. When police arrived, they located two victims. Both people were prDozens of cars were towed along one street in the University District during the early morning hours Thursday.

For those living along North 4th Street, their regUPDATE:InA representative working with Tidd Funeral Home reached out to follow up with a statement. A Central Ohio family has filed a lawsuit against a HilliaFederal agents questioned staff and seized documents and computer files from a progressive Ohio nonprofit this week, according to the Associated Press. Now new





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